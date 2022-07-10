ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Holland Sentinel

Steve VanderVeen: Superintendent, entrepreneur, Holland Sentinel owner Charles McLean was 'in the middle' of everything

By Steve VanderVeen
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago

Charles McLean was in the middle of it all. He was born in 1856. His father had emigrated from Scotland, his mother from Canada.

Charles and Ida Sears McLean and their first son, Sears, came to Holland from Newaygo in 1892, when the Holland School Board hired Charles as superintendent. The McLeans lived at 274 Maple Ave.

More History: George Hummer and the creation of West Michigan Furniture

More History: Arend Visscher and James Huntley lived on a hill

More History: Holland's first mayor excelled at management

Under former superintendent George Hummer , the school system had built a high school between 10th Street and 11th Street, just west of Central Avenue. Like Hummer, McLean was also a doer. Not only did he expand the physical capacity of the schools, but he also added a kindergarten to its offering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3srTEl_0gaeCYxp00

At the same time, McLean tried to rally support for his school against the Christian school movement, arguing, in his 1893 Annual Report, that public schools provided a place where all could “meet and mingle” to form the cultural “homogeneity so indispensable to the welfare of the Republic.”

In pursuit of that goal, he also provided summer school for Dutch emigrant children. But the Christian Reformed Churches founded Holland Christian School in 1901 anyway, a desire many of Holland’s early families brought with them from The Netherlands.

By that time, McLean, along with George Hummer and Arend Visscher of People’s State Bank, Isaac Cappon and John C. Post of First State Bank, Albert LaHuis and Christian Den Herder of Zeeland State Bank, Cornelius De Roo and Heber Walsh — among others — founded the Holland Sugar Company, located between 14th Street and 15th Street west of Harrison Avenue.

There, McLean served as general manager. Reflecting his stature, he and Ida bought George and Maggie Hummer’s house at 191 W. 12th St. Sears, then also working at Holland Sugar, stayed at the Maple Avenue address.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L13zs_0gaeCYxp00

In 1907, Charles McLean joined John Kolla, August Landwehr, Arend Visscher, Henry Kremers , Jacob Van Putten and others on the board of the Holland Furnace Company, and was board secretary.

Around the same time, Ida Sears McLean organized the founding of the Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton (Holland) Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Then, Charles McLean and Cornelius VerSchure invested in the Thompson Manufacturing Company, a maker of bungalow furniture and wooden water closets, and McLean become president. In 1914, they moved the factory from Fourth Street and River Avenue to 167 E. 12th St. — a building now occupied by Hope College’s DePree Art Center.

In 1914, Ida passed away. In 1917, Charles married Laura Estelle Browning. That year, he also served as president of the Holland Hospital Association, which raised funds to build the hospital on Michigan Street.

In the 1920s, Charles McLean joined the board of the DePree Laboratories . In 1921, he joined the board of Hope College. In 1922, he was one of the owners of The Holland Sentinel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqO5p_0gaeCYxp00

That year his son, Edwin, married Edith Cappon, daughter of Isaac and Jacoba De Kok Cappon, another very influential family. In the early 1920s, McLean, along with Hub Boone , Con DePree, Dirk Van Raalte , John Kolla — and others — served on the governing board of the Warm Friend Tavern, which became home to the Holland Furnace Company's national sales conventions.

Meanwhile, Sears — now Holland Sugar Company’s superintendent — traveled to San Antonio, Texas to recruit migrant laborers. As a result of that effort, three train carloads of migrants — approximately 100 workers — arrived in Holland to weed and harvest sugar beets.

But their presence must have worried the locals, for McLean assured them in the Holland City News after the growing season that “the Mexicans were collected in Holland and sent back to their winter homes.”

Subscribe: Learn more about our latest subscription offers!

Then, the following summer, when the locals again “wondered what they were doing here,” McLean said, “Mexican laborers [were] more desirable than the north European laborers we have always thought necessary for the beet industry.” In addition, he said, they were “good-natured” and willing to “do work that most other types of workers refuse.”

In 1930, Charles McLean became president of the board of Hope College. Upon the completion of what the college later named Dimnent Chapel, Charles and his sons donated the tower chimes in the name of Ida Sears McLean.

Charles McLean died in 1931.

Information for this article comes from Robert Swierenga’s "Holland, Michigan," the city's Historic District Intensive Research, and eshamilton.michdar.net .

— Steve VanderVeen writes about local business history. For a limited time, see his upcoming books at kickstarter.com/projects/holland-me/holland-and-me-the-series .

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Steve VanderVeen: Superintendent, entrepreneur, Holland Sentinel owner Charles McLean was 'in the middle' of everything

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

A Town in Michigan Was the Very First Destination of the “Orphan Train”, 1854

As a kid, I remember watching an old 1930s 'Little Rascals' film called “Choo Choo” where the kids and little Spanky switch places with orphans being transported on an 'Orphan Train'. Of course, things get out of hand in classic 'Rascals' style and they have to turn back. Little did I know that there were real “Orphan Trains” that carried orphans from New York and Boston to a few western states and many, many of them to Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKQI Channel 955

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Michigan

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Grand Rapids is the most supernatural city in Michigan. It clocked in at 150 total...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

A Ship Visits Lake Macatawa

Gayle and I happened to be at Kollen Park in Holland Tuesday evening. We heard a loud blast from a ship’s horn, just a little out of view from where we were (eating dinner at a picnic table). I ran (well, walked – I am in the “senior citizen” category now) to the water’s edge to see what was coming.
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#San Antonio#Hope College#Tavern#Holland Sentinel#The Holland School Board#Mcleans#Christian#Dutch#Holland Christian School#People S State Bank
The Grand Rapids Press

Nonprofit and builder team up to construct ‘affordable’ home in Grand Rapids neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A newly built, single-family home sold at a reduced price will soon be in the hands of a new owner. The home was built by ICCF Community Homes, in partnership with BDR Custom Homes, as part of ICCF’s mission to boost homeownership among low- to moderate-income residents in Kent County. Located on Sigsbee Street in the Baxter Neighborhood, the three-bedroom home was appraised at $265,000 but sold to a new owner for $170,000.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UPMATTERS

Mackinac Island named best in continental U.S.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mackinac Island has been named the best island in the continental U.S. by a major travel magazine. Travel + Leisure released its 2022 World’s Best Awards on Tuesday, and the famous Michigan island found itself at the top of the list of Best Islands in the Continental U.S. It beat out islands in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, as well as Massachusetts’ famed Nantucket, which came in third.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
98.7 WFGR

Whole Foods in Grand Rapids Set to Open Next Month

It's been almost two years since the original announcement that a Whole Foods Market would be opening in the Grand Rapids area -- now we know where and when the store will be open for business. In December of 2020 it was announced that Whole Foods Market would be opening...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New subdivision at Muskegon Country Club wins city approval

MUSKEGON, MI – A proposal to build 39 homes on a wooded area of the Muskegon Country Club near Lake Michigan has received approval from city commissioners. The Muskegon City Commission on Tuesday, July 12, unanimously approved plans for the new Lakeside Dunes subdivision near Beach Street and Sherman Boulevard. Commissioner Eric Hood was absent.
MUSKEGON, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

Man, 76, drowns in Grand River near Grand Rapids

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man drowned in the Grand River north of Grand Rapids Tuesday. It happened off Konkle Drive NE near Jupiter Avenue in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says emergency responders were called there around 11:45 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

John Ball Zoo announces the name of new calf

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo and the community have chosen a name for the zoo’s newest little calf. Two weeks ago, JBZ started a public poll to decide what to name their new Mini Highland Calf. The poll closed Tuesday and the zoo has announced a winner.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Pride Source

Enough Already: Another Wedding Venue, This Time in Grand Rapids, Is Turning Away Same-Sex Couples

Well, hateful homophobia has reared its ugly head in the state of Michigan yet again. This time it’s a new wedding venue in Grand Rapids, the Broadway Avenue, who, with an anti-queer Instagram post, has announced their policy of blatantly discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community by refusing to host same-sex weddings at their recently renovated church. This despite the fact that the United States Supreme Court ruled that marriage equality is a Constitutionally-protected right seven years ago, in 2015.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy