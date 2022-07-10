ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

At Home: What costs a fortune new, but few want it?

By Marni Jameson
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuHOe_0gaeBxs500

Would you rather have the money or the stuff? That is a question I often ask myself and my readers. The answer often comes down to a contest between sentimental value and market value ─ the old heart-versus-head dilemma.

In these days of high gas prices and soaring inflation, the head is winning. As folks look around their homes for what they might cash in, they often open the family silver chest.

Margaret Ingraham, of Syracuse, New York, recently did just that. Now, if anyone has a reason to be sentimental about the family silver it’s Ingraham. Her maternal grandfather worked for Oneida, and her mother had a set of sterling from that company. Nonetheless, Ingraham, age 58, cashed in the family silver a few weeks ago.

“I had great respect for my grandfather, and this silver was special to my mother, but there comes a point where you have to be honest,” she said. “I didn’t need it, and the kids didn’t want it.”

Can’t argue with that.

I, on the other hand, fall into the sentimental camp. Although the Towle El Grandee (1964) Sterling is not a pattern I would have picked, I am not ready to give up the silver my mom left me. When I bring out that felt-lined box for a special occasion, I flash back to the beautiful tables Mom used to set for family holidays, and the pride she took in owning sterling silverware. (She stored it under her bed to hide it from burglars.)

Neither of us is more right, but if you, too, have inherited the family silver, you should know what you have and what it’s worth. However, before you imagine some giant windfall, don’t base “worth” on what the silver you own would cost new today, or even used.

“Although new sterling flatware costs around $1,000 a place setting, you can barely give it away used,” said Sandy Bourbonnais, owner of Silver Superstore, a Seattle-based online and brick-and-mortar store, which she and her husband opened 23 years ago. “Everyone has sterling they want to sell, so unfortunately there’s an influx of used pieces, which often sell for next to nothing.”

Ouch. To test her theory, I ran the numbers using mom’s silver as a basis. I hope you’re sitting.

A new 46-piece set of Towle El Grandee sterling, which is still available, retails for $13,000, Bourbonnais told me. I mute my phone to cough. I have 52 pieces ─ 12, four-piece place settings, plus four serving pieces, which would bump that bill up to $14,000. Hold that thought.

A visit to Replacements Limited, a company that sells used silverware online, shows that I could buy a used 45-piece set of El Grandee for just under $3,000, about 75 percent less than new.

But, if I wanted to sell my set to a company to resell, Bourbonnais said, “You can expect to get only 15 to 20 percent of what they will sell it for.” Or, in my case, $500 to $600. That makes sense when you realize resellers have to cover the costs to hold the merchandise in inventory (sometimes for years), maintain, insure, market and package it, and still make a profit. You can try also selling it yourself, but good luck.

Thus, many sell their silver for its melt value instead. I took my silver chest to Orlando Estate Buyer, in Winter Park, Florida, where owner Daniel Montesi weighed it in troy ounces, and, based on that day’s silver price, offered to buy it for $1300 ─ one-tenth what it would cost new, and less than half of what it would cost used. And that is just how the world works.

Ingraham sold her silver, an assortment of 40 or so pieces, for melt value. She got $865 and divided the money among herself and siblings. She used her share to pay a car bill. “My grandfather grew up in the depression. He, of all people, would understand,” she said.

Montesi believes those who cling their silver for sentimental reasons are kidding themselves. “When you remove the lie you’re telling yourself, it’s really not sad to sell if you want the money.”

Meanwhile, silver preservationists, like Martin Biro, part owner of Biro & Sons Silversmiths, in San Francisco, says, “To us, melting sterling silver is like burning books or art.”

So, there you have it. Two sides of the silver dollar. In the end, the decision to keep or sell comes back to whether you want the silver or the money. If you decide to keep it, here’s how to care for it:

  • Avoid the dishwasher. It’s best to wash sterling by hand with warm soapy water. Dishwashers can dull silver because the alkaline in dishwasher soap will cause it to lose its luster, Biro said. Newer dishwashers tend to be even harder on silver than older models. While handwashing is ideal, experts add, if that’s keeping you from using your silver more often, then put it in the dishwasher. Use liquid detergent. If the silver dulls, so what? It can be restored. “Worst case, in 10 years you have to bring it to someone like me to refinish it, and that’s ok,” Biro added.
  • Keep it cool and dry. Once washed and completely dried, store silver in a flannel-lined box or in a drawer in a place with little temperature change, like a china cabinet. Avoid garages or attics where extreme temperature changes will accelerate oxidation.
  • Polish with paste. When your silver needs polishing, opt for silver polish or paste that you rub on and buff off, Biro said. Avoid dip formulas or products that require immediate rinsing. Their acids can harm the finish.
  • Use it. The best way to keep your silver from tarnishing is to use it. “If you’re lucky enough to have a set of sterling, use it every day,” Bourbonnais said. “Don’t wait for a special occasion.” Besides, experts agree: Food tastes better on silver.

Marni Jameson is the author of six home and lifestyle books. You may reach her at www.marnijameson.com.

Comments / 1

Related
rewind1077.com

Report: Rent significantly increasing in Ithaca, Cortland

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Rent prices continue to rise in Ithaca. Current data from Rent dot com’s market trends show 2022 averages for studio and 1-to-3-bedroom apartments. The average cost for a 3-bedroom place is 15 hundred 95 dollars, a 72 percent increase from last year. Only studio apartment prices decreased.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Finger Lakes win big in New York Wine Classic

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two Finger Lakes wineries are big winners in the New York Wine Classic. The Governor’s Cup is being shared by Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards in Schuyler County and a winery on Long Island. Winery of the Year goes to Weis Vineyards of Hammondsport. The 36th...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
spectrumlocalnews.com

Company buys former Sears store at Great Northern Mall

New life looks to be on the way for part of the troubled Great Northern Mall in Clay. Ranalli Generations, LLC has purchased the old Sears store for just over $2.2 million. The land the mall sits on is parceled out so some individual blocks can be bought out. In...
CLAY, NY
localsyr.com

Get ready for July’s Supermoon Wednesday night

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The third Super Moon of four this year occurs tonight. The moon rises Wednesday night at 9:18 pm but the moon officially becomes ‘full’ at 2:37 pm in the afternoon. Clouds and some showers will be around during the afternoon but should diminish in the...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories: Potholes at Great Northern Mall

(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer! A viewer reached out to the Your Stories Team with a question regarding the troubled Great Northern Mall in the Town of Clay. While the mall doesn’t see much foot traffic these days, many drivers still use the road that goes around the mall to access the popular BJ’s Wholesale Club off Route 31.
CLAY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Price#Sterling Silver#Depression
Syracuse.com

See 21 photos of huge Central NY barn fire that kept firefighters working in heat, humidity for 12 hours

Otisco, N.Y. — Firefighters from across the region battled a massive barn fire that broke out Tuesday morning and lasted for more than 12 hours, fire officials said. Around 9:54 a.m., the barn filled with hay at the former Bloom Farm, 2355 Route 80, caught fire and quickly became engulfed in flames, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Ithaca Voice

Developer hopes a little “Gem” sparkles in Collegetown

ITHACA, N.Y. — If one has the money, Collegetown is still a safe investment in the Ithaca real estate market. It has a captive market in the form of Cornell renters, the university has added 5,000 students locally since 2005, and the city has rolled out zoning that reduces the need for expensive parking in the most urban parts of the neighborhood.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Navy Boats On Seneca Lake and the Canals-It’s Only a Drill

Don’t be surprised this weekend if you see Navy boats on Seneca Lake, the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, the Seneca River, and the Erie Canal. Two New York Naval Militia patrol boats and 35 Naval Militia members will conduct emergency response exercises on Seneca Lake and Alexandria Bay tomorrow and Saturday using the Boy Scout Camp Babcock-Hovey, as its home base.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
iheartoswego.com

Salvation Army Recyclable Collection Bins Removed

Oswego County Salvation Army Corps officer Major Heather Odom, recently informed the Advisory Board that the collection bins formerly in front of the Center for Worship and Service at 73 West Second Street in Oswego have been removed. The action was taken by the Army’s Alcohol Rehabilitation Center management because...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Your Town Camillus: Octagon House

With 6 floors, the Octagon House in Camillus is one of the largest buildings left of its kind. Historical displays and artifacts are displayed throughout the home including pictures, furniture, and toys from the 1800’s. The restored 1865 home was the living place for Isaiah Wilcox, his wife and...
CAMILLUS, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Salvation Army Asking; Stop Dumping Your Stuff

The Cortland Salvation Army has been facing an increasing issue, people driving up to their location at the doors and dumping whatever they have there. The Salvation Army states they are not a thrift store and if you’d want a pick up of your items to call 1-800-SA-TRUCK or find a local thrift store that will take in your items.
CORTLAND, NY
eenews.net

‘Cow power’ goes dark as manure-to-electricity fizzles

AURORA, N.Y. — After almost two decades making power from manure, Jon Patterson is done. The electric generator he installed on his dairy farm in upstate New York’s Finger Lakes region in the late 2000s sits idle while he contemplates more promising ways to make money from the back end of a cow.
VERMONT STATE
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy