Opinion: Proposed reproductive freedom initiative goes too far

By John Bursch
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
Words matter. And that’s especially true when those words will become a permanent part of Michigan’s Constitution. So whenever a special interest group asks voters to support a constitutional amendment, we should pay special attention to the words they have chosen. Consider the full text of the “Right to Reproductive Freedom” ballot proposal that Planned Parenthood is currently circulating.

Start with the first nine words: “Every individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom.” Because the word “individual” is not defined, it could include minors as well as adults. If a 12-year-old wanted to have her tonsils removed, no doctor could perform that operation without notifying the child’s parent and obtaining consent. But the same 12-year-old could abort her baby, no parental notification or consent required. It’s a “fundamental right.”

The proposal goes on to define “reproductive freedom” as “including but not limited to” “abortion care” and “sterilization.” Again, there is no definition of “abortion care.” So longstanding Michigan laws that prohibit the gruesome partial-birth abortion procedure would likely be invalidated. And the proposal could even make it a constitutional right to abort based on a baby’s race, disability, or sex.

A constitutional right to “sterilization” presumably includes a right to be sterilized to align one’s sex and gender identity. Perhaps that’s why the proposal refers to the rights of a “pregnant individual” instead of a “pregnant woman.” It’s not clear that Michiganders support a constitutional right to cross-sex sterilization. But it’s certain that a majority would not support a 12-year-old girl’s right to sterilization without her parent’s notice and consent. But again, that’s the natural implication of giving this right to every “individual,” no matter their age.

The proposal then says that this fundamental right cannot be infringed absent a “compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.” The compelling-state-interest phrase is well defined in federal law. But the proposal rewrites that definition. Subsection 4 says a state interest is “compelling” only if consistent with “accepted clinical standards of practice.” Because accepted clinical standards of practice are likely established by abortion clinics themselves, abortionists need only comply with health and safety regulations of their own choosing. No other part of the medical profession can self-regulate like that.

The mental health exception

The proposal then appears to offer an olive branch to those who do not support abortion up to the moment of birth. It says the state may pass laws “after fetal viability.” But only “provided that in no circumstances shall the state prohibit an abortion that, in the professional judgment of an attending health-care professional, is medically indicated to protect the life or physical or mental health of the pregnant individual.” That’s a lot to unpack.

Start with “health-care professional,” a defined term under Michigan law. And it includes a dentist, a chiropractor, or even a massage therapist.

Now consider the lenient “physical or mental health” standard. If a pregnant woman says on her due date that the idea of having a child is stressing her out, an abortion provider could say that an abortion is necessary to protect the mother’s “mental health.” The words are so vague that they essentially allow abortion up to the moment of birth—precisely what nearly every Michigander rejects.

A public funding requirement?

There’s more. The proposal says that the “state shall not discriminate in the protection or enforcement of this fundamental right.” What does that mean? A court may very well conclude that it is “discrimination” to provide public funding for other surgical procedures but not abortions, even though millions of Michigan citizens do not want their tax dollars to be used to take innocent, human life.

Finally, consider the proposal’s language stipulating that the state may not “penalize, prosecute, or otherwise take adverse action against someone for aiding or assisting a pregnant individual in exercising their right to reproductive freedom with their voluntary consent.” If an abortionist’s gross negligence causes a mother to be maimed or killed during a procedure, the abortionist will argue that the malpractice lawsuit is barred because a court proceeding involves the state taking “adverse action” against them.

And because the provision refers to “someone,” the language could immunize non-medical professionals from liability if they performed the abortion. In other words, in an ironic twist, the proposal could authorize so-called “back alley” abortions. And the standard of consent is not the familiar “informed consent”—required for every other medical procedure—but “voluntary consent” instead.

In sum, however you feel about abortion, this proposal’s words are startling. They protect grossly negligent abortionists. They allow unfettered abortion access until birth. They effectively exempt abortion facilities from safety regulations. And they allow minors to pursue abortions and sterilization without parental notification or consent.

Words matter...especially in our Constitution.

John Bursch is vice president of appellate advocacy and senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, (@ADFLegal). He served as Michigan’s solicitor general from 2011-2013.

