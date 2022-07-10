ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Giving you an earful of corn recipes

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTK7o_0gaeBlWb00

As I drive down the many country roads in Monroe County, I watch the growth of corn and see how plentiful the crops are on the different farms that line the roadways.

I enjoy corn all year long and the many ways to cook it, which keep me coming back for more.

Today I wanted to share a few recipes and staples I use when serving a corn dish at home. You will enjoy the versatility - and the low cost - in serving these delights. Remember, we always want to keep it simple and tasty!

I have my favorite corn recipes I presented, but the web has many to choose and change for different occasions. When we eat salad, we feel those wholesome vibes, we feel nourished, and we feel grateful for all of the veggies, plants, and other foods that have gone into the creation.

With this, I could not agree more!

Jacqueline Iannazzo-Corser is a contributing writer to The Monroe News, writing about food and recipes. She is a chef, co-owner of Public House, Culinary Specialist at the Opportunity Center at the Arthur Lesow Community Center, and an adjunct professor of culinary arts at Monroe County Community College. She can be reached at jcorser@monroeccc.edu.

Corn Casserole / Corn Pudding

Serves 8 to 10

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Frozen corn thawed
  • 1 can creamed corn
  • 8.5 oz. of Corn Muffin Mix (Any Brand)
  • White Cheddar Cheese
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • ½ cup butter melted
  • Scallions

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Lightly grease a medium casserole dish
  • Combine all ingredients and spread into the casserole dish.
  • Bake 45-55 minutes or until golden brown.
  • Top with Cheese and Chopped Scallions

Note: I use the white cheddar when I make this dish but feel free to use cheese of your choice that you enjoy.

Easy Corn Fritters

Serves 8

Ingredients:

  • 2 (12 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
  • Oil for pan frying
  • 2 cups sifted all-purpose flour
  • ½ tablespoon and ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 large egg
  • 2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil
  • ½ teaspoon white sugar
  • 1 cups milk

Directions:

  • Heat oil in a fry pan
  • Combine flour, baking powder, salt & pepper to taste, and sugar in a medium bowl.
  • Beat egg, milk, and olive oil together in a small bowl.
  • Stir egg mixture into flour mixture.
  • Stir in corn
  • Form into patties
  • Place patties into the hot oil and brown each side.

Note: You may top these beauties with sour cream, bacon, and purple onions.

Easy Corn Pasta

Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 6 ears of fresh corn or 2 to 3 Bags of frozen corn (thawed)
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 3 tbsp. of butter
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)
  • 1 lb. of pasta of your choice
  • 1 Cup of Parmesan cheese
  • Salt and Pepper to Taste
  • 1/4 cup of parsley fresh or bottles

Directions:

  • Bring pasta water to a boil.
  • Cook Pasta as directed.
  • In a bowl place thawed corn or shuck fresh corn.
  • Add to a bowl heavy cream, butter, red pepper flakes (optional) and salt and pepper to taste, then set aside.
  • Place corn fresh or frozen in the microwave in water and steam in 5 minute increments until al dente, cool.
  • Then place the corn mixture into the bowl with the heavy cream, butter, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper.
  • Stirring together, set aside.
  • When pasta is cooked drain, reserving ¾ cup of pasta water
  • Add the hot pasta to the corn mixture.
  • Sprinkle with the Parmesan, parsley then toss.
  • Add the reserved cooking water if you feel the dish may seem a bit dry.

Note: Serve Garlic bread, a crispy salad which will complete your meal.

Corn, Bean, and Tomato Salad

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients:

  • 1 to 2 bag of frozen sweet corn thawed
  • 1 to 2 Cans of beans of your choice (rinse and drain)
  • 2 large tomatoes chopped
  • 1 large Purple onion chopped or choice of onion
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh Parsley
  • 1 to 2 Cloves of Garlic minced

Dressing:

  • 1/2 cup virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon Juice
  • 2 Tablespoons green onions, sliced
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  • In a large bowl combine the first 6 ingredients.
  • In a small bowl, whisk dressing ingredients; pour over corn mixture and toss.
  • Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.
  • Stir before serving

Comments / 0

Related
Tracy Stengel

Frosty Cow Gets a Make-Over to Honor the Memory of Dee Ann Warner

Image via Lenawee County Fair and Event Grounds FaceBook page. Dee Ann Warner, Tecumseh mother and grandmother, who has been missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home for over a year, loved the Lenawee County Fair. Dee grew up on a dairy farm and was very active in 4-H. As an adult, she remained involved. “She was Superintendent of the Dairy Feeder Board,” Kathryn Adams, friend of Dee, told me. “She was a strong advocate for the kids. Dee wanted them to have all the opportunities she had growing up.”
TECUMSEH, MI
13abc.com

Domka Outdoors to open at Mall of Monroe

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Domka Outdoors is opening at The Mall of Monroe this week. On Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m., Domka Outdoors will celebrate its Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony inside The Mall of Monroe. According to the Cafaro Company, Domka Outdoors is relocating from a smaller...
MONROE, MI
candgnews.com

Grocer taking over former Toys R Us site in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — Rumors have been circulating in Roseville about what the former Toys R Us building might become. In June, Crain’s Detroit Business wrote an article all but confirming that the building was being turned into an Amazon Fresh, a physical version of the e-commerce company’s grocery delivery website.
ROSEVILLE, MI
jtv.tv

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tim Rogers, CEO, The Enterprise Group. Denise Owens, Jackson County Fair. Corbin Swint, Doll n’ Burgers. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Zoe Dott-Brown, Sabrina Beiring &...
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
Monroe County, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Industry
County
Monroe County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Monroe County, MI
Lifestyle
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how to get downtown during Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Art Fair is almost here, and so is Art Fair traffic. If you’re like most Ann Arborites, you avoid driving or parking downtown this time of year. But if you want to experience Art Fair, you have to find a way into the heart of Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Corn#Cooking Oil#White Sugar#Creamed Corn#Food Drink#Public House
hourdetroit.com

15 Metro Detroit Ice Cream Shops to Satisfy Your Cravings

Founded in 2019, this walk-up soft serve window in downtown Detroit has a short but sweet menu of chocolate, vanilla, or twist with toppings like sprinkles and chocolate chips as well as floats. Huddle has also done collaborations on special flavors in the past, like ube (purple yam) with pastry chef Jonathan Peregrino, who runs his own bakery called JP Makes and Bakes. You can also get Huddle custard and cocktails at Two Birds in West Village. Huddle, 2 John R. St., Detroit; and Two Birds Detroit, 8130 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; huddle-softserve.com.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

House made with hemp takes shape near Chelsea

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Five years ago, hemp was still illegal in Michigan. Now, the first permitted house using hempcrete -- a natural insulation made from the core of hemp plants mixed with a lime binder and water -- is taking root outside of Chelsea. Fiber Fort, an eco-friendly...
CHELSEA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Detroit

Horse Euthanized After Incident At Greenfield Village In Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A horse is dead after an incident at Henry Ford’s Greenfield Village in Dearborn. Museum officials say the incident involved a horse-drawn omnibus carrying passengers. Officials say one of the Percheron horses “was injured and had to be euthanized by our veterinarian.” None of the passengers were hurt. “The health and safety of our guests, staff, students and volunteers are our number one priority,” the museum said. “The well-being and best management practices of our animals on-site are of great importance to us as an institution that has included animals as part of its stellar guest experiences throughout its more than 90-year history.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DEARBORN, MI
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 2022 Art in the Park in downtown Plymouth, MI

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE in downtown Plymouth, Mich. for the 2022 Art in the Park art fair. A signature Michigan event, Art In The Park, now in its 42nd year will welcome over 400 artists from around the U.S. offering paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, glass, woodwork, photography, folk art & much more. Entertainment and cuisine will complement the art exhibitors , creating a sensory filled weekend experience. Be a part of the tradition…join us at Michigan’s 2nd largest art fair for a weekend long celebration of art, food, and fun!
PLYMOUTH, MI
WKQI Channel 955

The Best Fried Chicken In Michigan

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you're looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.
DETROIT, MI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Jackson County, MI, Confirms Case of Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that an unvaccinated 19-year-old Standardbred mare in Jackson County tested positive for strangles on June 16. She was one of two suspected cases on the property, with an additional 17 horses exposed. She presented with nasal discharge and swelling on June 7 and is currently recovering. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Mich.-based United Wholesale Mortgage CFO Timothy J Forrester dies at 55

Timothy J Forrester, chief financial officer of Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage, died Sunday at 55 following "a valiant battle against cancer," according to an online obituary. "He died surrounded by the love of family & friends across the world," his obituary said. UWM president Mat Ishbia announced Forrester's death Tuesday...
PONTIAC, MI
The Ann Arbor News

More than 200 classic cars will roll through Ann Arbor during popular event

ANN ARBOR, MI -- From Cadillacs and Thunderbirds to Ford Mustangs and Volkswagens, an upcoming Ann Arbor car show will have it all. The Rolling Sculpture Car Show, hosted by the Main Street Association, is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, gathering more than 200 antique and classic cars in downtown Ann Arbor. The show, on Main, Liberty and Washington streets, is open from 2 to 10 p.m., Friday, July 15.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy