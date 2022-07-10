ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Monroe author earns writing honors

By Suzanne Nolan Wisler, The Monroe News
 4 days ago

Cynthia Olsen is earning honors for her writing.

About a year ago, Olsen of Monroe self-published “The Home for Friendless Children, Finding Hope, Joy and a Place in the World.”

The book is the true account of her husband Rob’s life in a Pennsylvania orphanage. It earned first-place honors at the recent Chanticleer Book Awards.

“I was super honored to make the long list (51 books), not expecting to go further,” Olsen said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcBzs_0gaeBisQ00

But, she made the short list of 16 finalists. She and her husband recently attended Chanticleer's Writer's Conference and Awards in Bellingham, Wash.

“I was so honored to even be present as a finalist at the dinner and about fell over when I heard them call my name as the first-place winner in the Journey Award for Narrative Fiction,” Olsen said. “I received a blue ribbon, first-place stickers for my book and a membership into The Chanticleer Author’s Club.”

Olsen’s book also is currently a finalist in The Killer Nashville Book Awards.

“Looks like we are going to Nashville for a the Writer’s Conference and Book Awards Dinner there next month,” Olsen said.

“The Home for Friendless Children” also recently received a five-star award for memoir from ReadersFavorites.com.

“A friend encouraged me to enter my book in several writing contests. I was really shy to do it, but decided to be brave and enter a few,” Olsen said. “Who knew that something so exciting would happen to me at 70.”

Olsen said sales of her first book have been steady. She just completed her second title. “Old Crabby Turtle” is a children’s picture book. It will published in September.

“It was one of the wonderful stories that my late mother made up. She was a magical storyteller. It is about bravery, kindness, forgiveness and trust,” Olsen said.

Olsen is an interior designer by trade and has taught yoga at The Monroe Family YMCA and at IHM in Monroe.

“The Home for Friendless Children” is available on Amazon.com and Gathering Volumes Bookstore in Perrysburg, Ohio and through the Monroe County Library System.

Author Cynthia Olsen can be reached by email at clolsenwrites@gmail.com .

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe author earns writing honors

