Detroit, MI

Navy Brass Band to perform Monday at River Raisin Battlefield

By Drew Saunders, The Monroe News
 4 days ago

The United States Navy is coming to the River Raisin Battlefield for Navy Week. Brian Coon, a lieutenant junior grade in the Navy who grew up in Maybee, said this is part of the service’s efforts to reach out to communities across the Midwest.

“It is extremely important. I know when I was growing up, I was fortunate have my father who served active duty in the Navy. He’s from the Monroe area as well. So I was pretty familiar with the Navy because of him, but I know a lot of people who just think of the military as the army, because they are not really exposed to the other branches. There’s a whole other force out there, that is serving our best interests and it is very important for people in middle American communities like Monroe to understand that the Navy is working for them and that their tax dollars are going to good use,” Coon said.

A brass band will play at the free event from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., July 11. Attendance will be free.

Sailors from across different specialties within the Navy will be in attendance. This is a family-centered event and not a recruitment event, but anyone interested in a naval career will be able to ask questions about the different jobs within the service and how they can apply if they choose.

"We are excited to bring Navy Week to Detroit," Commander John Fage, a officer with the Navy Office of Community Outreach, said in a press release. "Navy Weeks give us the opportunity to help connect Americans to their Navy. We are looking forward to safely and responsibly building those connections in the Detroit area and showing everyone why their Navy is so important."

According to the Navy, this will be the third part of the first day of festivities in the greater Southeastern Michigan region. The band will start the day at the Detroit Zoo at 11:30 a.m., before moving to the battlefield. There will also be a brass quintet at Greenfield Village. Further festivities will be held elsewhere across the following two days in the Metro Detroit area.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Navy Brass Band to perform Monday at River Raisin Battlefield

Comments / 1

Loveyourneighboralways
4d ago

Custer was a murderer of Native Americans men women and Children. He finished last in his class at West Point. He was court marshaled not once but twice. Not a hero.

Reply
2
 

