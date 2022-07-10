Letters to the editor: On Independence Day

Fireworks not so fun

The 4th of July Fireworks War is over, finally. For all but the 4th and New Year's Eve, we live in a quiet, established neighborhood just off West Boutz Road inside the Las Cruces city limits. On those two nights, we are under almost constant "bombardment" from surrounding neighbors in the area and our nearby gated community with annoying, loud aerial fireworks. It's time for authorities to revisit their fireworks ordinances.

I hope Chris (Schaljo-Hernandez), our new commissioner for this district, reads this. The laws aren't working. They are a joke and we're sick of it! It's bad for most dogs and those suffering from PTSD, just to name a couple of reasons. Mesilla, too, needs to reconsider its fireworks show and at least start it earlier in the evening and keep it brief. Folks should suffer hefty fines for violations. I can't wait to read about that in our daily newspaper.

Rob McCorkle, Las Cruces

Home of the free

Kudos to Meg Potter for the amazing photo she took of flag-waving 4-year-old Camila Romero. This picture of a beautiful and patriotic little girl made me proud to be an American, and gave me hope that this country will remain the home of the free and the land of the brave long into the future.

Paul Hoylen, Deming

Increase Jan. 6 coverage

Where is the coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings on this newspaper? Nonexistent. We deserve better coverage of the hearings by our local newspaper to keep us informed of what is happening on Washington D. C., since we are affected by what is happening right now. Perhaps there is a slant on this newspaper not to disseminate news that shine a bad light on the Republican Party, but that should not matter, we deserve better.

I for one, would like to see an interview with our representative to Congress, Yvette Herrell, so she can answer a very simple question: Who won the 2020 presidential election? We deserve to know her stance on this issue, since many Republicans do not want to acknowledge that the 2020 presidential election was won by President Biden, fair and square. Just like the 2016 presidential election was won by Trump, fair and square. It is my hope that this newspaper takes more interest on national politics and reports the facts without bias to the readers.

William Quintana, Las Cruces

Conservatives in action

If you, like me, consider yourself politically conservative, right about now you probably feel like an Israelite wandering in the desert wondering when you will reach the promised land.

For a brief moment, we thought we had our Moses, namely President Donald Trump to lead us. But alas, there were other forces brewing and ready to send us back to the desert. The effects of the Biden administration policies on our economy, immigration, crime, etc, have been disastrous. It’s enough to make a conservative howl at the moon!

But there is an antidote. I’m not talking about a drug. Please don’t run down to your friendly neighborhood marijuana dispensary. I’m talking about an organization called Coalition of Conservatives In Action (CCIA).

Our Mission Statement is “To challenge, engage and hold accountable elected and appointed officials by educated and informed citizens through civil discourse in order to effect change…

“Through the Will of God, critical thinking and merit, not race, ethnicity or victim hood, we shall advocate for and empower our citizens at all levels of the political process … We are a group of independent, non-partisan, non-denominational, identity and color-blind citizens.”

We are not affiliated with any political party and we do not endorse any candidates. We invite speakers to our meetings in order to educate ourselves on various issues. Our members strive to engage our elected officials on a local level, to make our views known and to erase any misconceptions they may have about who conservatives are.

If you are interested or curious, take a look at our website, https://conservativesinaction.org. Plus you are always welcome to come to a meeting. We meet every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kitchen Kraft at 980 North Telshor Blvd. We can’t wait to meet you!

Madeline Sanchez, La Mesa

I am woman hear me roar

Yes, I am angered by the Supreme Court's decision on abortion rights. However, I am not an advocate for abortion but for a woman's right to choose. No one favors abortion but it is an option although some women may choose it as a means to birth control.

Consider this if you may. With rising costs (aftermath of a pandemic and plain greed), it will be difficult for many women to be able to care for the child they were forced to have. Perhaps if they were to drop the child on the doorstep of one of the Justices or an anti-abortion supporter, this might be a possible option!

Let's say we put the shoe on the other foot and in this case, the men. Suppose the ruling came down from the Supreme Court saying at a certain age all men must have a vasectomy (of course, that will never happen). How would they respond? You're not going to tell me what to do with my body! But they will contest that it's not killing unborn children, but it is a contraceptive measure; and the SCOTUS may be looking into that issue, too.

It concerns me deeply that on this issue and gun laws we are being controlled by a majority of mostly white, Republican, self-serving male lawmakers. Doesn't that scare you?

For those of you who are too young to remember the late Helen Reddy's national anthem for women, ask your mothers or grandmothers. In the meantime here's the beginning: "I am woman, hear me roar in numbers too big to ignore ..."

Carolyn Christy, Las Cruces

Sheriff is A OK

My experience with Sheriff Kim Stewart was so over-the-top great, I must share it. I emailed Kim Stewart on a Monday morning, with a personal issue, at 7:16 a.m. At 7:35 a.m., she responded with a solution and followed through with a phone call. I wasn't 100% satisfied with the results, so I emailed her a second time and again she followed through with an email and phone call. All this within the same day.

That she was at the job well before 8 and promptly answered my question was so reassuring, so professional. This and her forthright kindness made a lasting impression on me. Even my bosses at Motorola wouldn't return my emails for days, and they were sitting in a room next to mine! Sometimes, a family member won't return my emails at all. But not Sheriff Kim Stewart. She's A OK in my book ... the creme of the crop!

Sarah Hambleton, Las Cruces