Ole Miss football's summer recruiting rankings are bad. Here's why that's becoming a trend

OXFORD — Another summer recruiting cycle is another reminder of the way Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football do things now.

The Rebels' recruiting class of 2023 is among the smallest in the Power Five, with just five commits — two four-stars and three three-stars. It ranks No. 61 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 13 out of 14 SEC teams and eighth-worst among all Power Five programs. Only Arizona State and Auburn have fewer players committed.

This is nothing new. On May 6, 2021, the Rebels' recruiting class ranked last in the SEC . On July 1, 2021, Kiffin had only six players committed for the Class of 2022. By the time February rolled around, the Rebels' class ranked No. 23 nationally and No. 10 in the SEC.

On June 14, 2020, Ole Miss' Class of 2021 ranked No. 75 nationally and last in the SEC . On July 1, 2020, the Rebels had only five commits. By February, the Rebels' class ranked No. 17 nationally and sixth in the SEC.

When it happened the first time, Kiffin said it was because of COVID and the difficulties of evaluating talent as a first-year staff without in-person visits. When it happened the second time, it was because the Rebels were deliberately taking a small class to save scholarships for the transfer portal.

Now that it's happened a third time, it's safe to call it a trend.

In the past, Kiffin has indirectly and directly acknowledged the value of getting most of your commitments late in a recruiting cycle. If your class is ranked No. 20 in July and No. 20 in December, no one talks about you. If you're ranked No. 60 in July and No. 20 in December, national media and prognosticators salivate over how you "won signing day" despite finishing about where you're supposed to.

It's unclear how involved the Rebels will be in the transfer portal this class. From one perspective, Kiffin is an early adopter of the build-through-the-portal model and likes the built-in advantages of plugging experienced newcomers into starting jobs. From another, the Rebels signed primarily sophomores and juniors in the last portal class, meaning many spots are unlikely to free up again, and the ever-changing landscape of NIL payments could make it harder for the Rebels to keep up with bigger-budget teams in the portal.

Realistically, the Rebels' freshman recruiting class will end up being fine. It feels unlikely that the Rebels will be able to crack the top five in the SEC with the leads some schools have built. But landing back in the 6-10 range feels feasible. Maybe the class is bigger, like in 2021 when Kiffin took 25 players. Maybe it's smaller, like last year's class of 17 signees.

But if history has taught Ole Miss fans anything about the Kiffin era, the class won't stay at five players for much longer. Come December, it should be as full as any other class in the SEC.

