Life briefs: Richland Academy, college grads, NAACP fish fry, golf outing and Chautauqua

Richland Academy instructor to present at national conference

Richland Academy of the Arts instructor Maria Getz Beery will be presenting at the American Alliance for Theatre and Education (AATE)’s national conference in Providence, Rhode Island, on July 30. The national conference is scheduled to take place July 28 to July 31.

Beery will be presenting, "Thinking on Your Feet! Using Acting and Improvisation as a Tool in ESL Instruction." The session will provide useful strategies for ways to use improvisation and creative drama exercises in the teaching of English as a Second Language (ESL) in a fully integrated general education classroom with English Language Learners (ELL's). Her session is geared for both ESL teachers, as well as regular classroom teachers.

Beery teaches several classes and camps each semester at the academy, including Junior Theatre Camp, Storybook Theatre and Teen Acting Institute. Maria was among one of the first theatre instructors at the Academy in the mid-1990s and has returned to the academy almost 30 years later.

For more information on registering for classes or lessons, call Richland Academy at 419-522-8224 or visit richlandacademy.com .

College news and notes

The following area students received diplomas from their respective universities:

Edinboro University — Cydney A. Moore, Mansfield, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry - Forensic Sciences

Valdosta State University — Kaitlyn Phillips, Galion, Master of Library and Information Science

Mansfield NAACP to hold fish fry

Every year the NAACP provides college scholarships to deserving college students. To raise money for the scholarship fund, the Mansfield chapter is planning a fish fry dinner from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at UMADAOP, 215 Trimble Road in Mansfield.

The cost is just $10. The menu includes fresh fish and chicken with macaroni, corn and green beans provided by Dorothy Everson. There will also be a variety of deserts and drinks that can be purchases ala cart.

There are several ways to help with the event: volunteer, make a monetary donation to purchase supplies, purchase a meal for a senior, or share the event on social media.

To volunteer, go to forms.gle/tWNj93L885HCpxXt6 . For more information, contact Secretary Carla James at 419-573-9895 or secretary@naacpmansfieldoh.org.

Junior Achievement golf outing slated in August

The Junior Achievement Annual Golf Classic will be held Aug. 5 at Shelby Crossing Golf Club, 3885 Laser Road in Shelby. Registration for the four-person scramble begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9.

The cost is $100 per golfer, which includes 18 holes of golf, drink tickets, golfer gift, snack at the turn, and lunch during the awards ceremony. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Proceeds from the outing provides entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and career-readiness programs to thousands of local K-12 students.

You can register online at secure.qgiv.com/for/sccgo/ or contact Holly Dawson at 330-433-0063 or Holly.Dawson@ja.org.

Free workshops extend learning and fun of Chautauqua Week

ASHLAND — Ashland Chautauqua’s visiting scholars are known for their evening performances at the Myers Memorial Band Shell at Brookside Park, but they also offer free workshops for youth and for adults during the first four days of the Chautauqua week event. Ashland Chautauqua begins Tuesday and finishes July 16. All events are free and open to the public.

Workshops begin Tuesday and run through Friday at various locations in Ashland. There are five adult workshops and four for youth.

In addition to the workshops, Coffee with the Scholars will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Community Room at the Ashland Board of Realtors, 107 E. Main St., Ashland.

For more information about Ashland Chautauqua, including the complete list of workshops, visit ashlandchautauqua.org or call 419-281-4584.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Life briefs: Richland Academy, college grads, NAACP fish fry, golf outing and Chautauqua