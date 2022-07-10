Charlotte Latvala: What time is the real time?

The hardest part of coming home from vacation?

Is it the avalanche of laundry spilling out of your suitcase?

The nasty glares from your cat, who holds a grudge for an unreasonably long time?

Realizing that you overspent your “vacation budget” by about three times?

Nope. I mean, yes. All of the above. But for me, the hardest part is simply figuring out what time it is.

I just got back from visiting my daughter in California. Specifically, in San Francisco, where she has a good job and an adorable city apartment and has become a whiz at public transport, which you need to be in a city where 98% of your income goes to housing.

But I digress. Our trip was a family gathering of sorts, with a revolving door of relatives flying in and out from different time zones on different days.

I have not flown anywhere for three years. I have not been west of Chicago for more than three decades. I am the sort of person who, weeks after the daylight savings time switch, wanders around aimlessly saying, “What time is it on the real time?”

In other words, I am very easily confused by numbers.

“So does this mean Pacific Time?” I asked my daughter as I peered at the digital airline ticket on my phone last week.

“What else would it mean?”

“I don’t know. Maybe it’s somehow synched to my phone? My laptop? Siri knows I’m on eastern time and doesn’t want to confuse me?”

For these sorts of comments, I get sighs and eye rolls.

But seriously, as the kids say (or said 10 years ago — I can’t keep up) the struggle is real.

On the way to California, my brain battled reality. How could I leave Pittsburgh at 6 a.m. and get to San Francisco at 8:23 a.m.? (I know, I know, there’s a three-hour time difference.) But where does that time go? It never adds up in my mind.

And how does going home on the red-eye take all night? (And yes, I do get it on paper. A five-hour flight plus a three-hour time difference equals all night. But try telling that to my nervous system.)

Why, even after a good night’s sleep, am I still feeling like a perplexed zombie?

We have the same issues with our scheduled family phone calls.

“Can I call you guys after dinner?” my daughter will say, which to me means after dinner. Our dinner. Not 10 p.m., at which time I am in a near-comatose sleepy state.

Our son lives in Chicago, yet another time zone, which adds to our confusion when we all Zoom.

Or I should say, my confusion. No one else seems particularly bothered by trying to figure out “the real time” or “our time” or “your time.”

Sometimes I feel like the only one who understands me is the cat. And right now, I’ve been gone a week, so he’s not speaking to me.

Charlotte is a columnist for The Times. You can reach her at charlottelatvala@gmail.com.

Charlotte Latvala: What time is the real time?