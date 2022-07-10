ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

This Is the Average 60-Something's Cash Savings Balance

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMS5R_0gaeBKt600

Image source: Getty Images

By the time you reach your 60s, retirement may be right around the corner. Many people choose to leave the workforce during their 60s, and that's actually when you're entitled to your full monthly benefit from Social Security.

But it's important to approach retirement with a decent level of cash savings. The reason? Once you retire, you'll probably rely on your IRA or 401(k) to pay some of your expenses. But the bulk of your IRA or 401(k) may be invested in stocks, bonds, and other assets whose value can fluctuate based on market conditions.

What you don't want to do during retirement is liquidate investments at a time when their value has dropped. Doing so means locking in losses and putting yourself at risk of depleting your nest egg prematurely.

That's why it's a good idea to have a decent amount of cash during your 60s. And if you're curious as to how you're doing compared to your peers, recent data from Personal Capital could give you an answer.

What does the typical 60-something have saved?

The average cash savings balance among people in their 60s is $72,834. That may seem like a lot of money to have in cash. And earlier in life, it may be.

But as a general rule, when you're already retired or retiring soon, it's good to have enough money in cash to cover one to two years' worth of living expenses. That way, you can potentially ride out a market downturn without selling investments at a bad time.

So let's say you have around $72,000 in your savings account , and you spend $4,000 a month on living costs (and expect to keep doing that in retirement). In that case, you have 18 months' worth of expenses in cash, which means you're in pretty good shape.

Of course, you may also have some of your IRA or 401(k) in cash, and that money can count toward your retirement emergency cash reserves, too. So, let's say you spend $4,000 a month but only have $48,000 in cash savings. That's a year's worth of bills, which is on the lower end of what you'll typically need. But you may also have another $50,000 in cash in your IRA or 401(k), in which case you should be fine.

Should you put spare cash into savings during your 60s?

If your savings could use a little boost, then it pays to pad your cash reserves. But don't forget that IRAs and 401(k)s offer tax benefits, unlike a savings account. Traditional IRAs and 401(k)s, in fact, give you a tax break on the money you contribute to your account, and that's a perk you don't want to pass up. So if you're still working at this point during your 60s, go ahead and try to max out your IRA or 401(k), or get as close as possible.

Remember, you can put money into an IRA or 401(k) that you leave sitting in cash. And if you're in your 60s, you're old enough to withdraw from one of these accounts penalty-free. That means you don't have to stress about that cash not being available to you in a savings account.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 6

Don Stewart
4d ago

How is anyone gonna save that much money when they are just able to pay bills and eat.You people writing theses articles need to get a grip on what it is like in this country.

Reply
10
Lucy Lane
3d ago

my Ira and annuity have been losing money in this grand economy.everything going in the wrong direction 😑 worked 40 plus years and someone is coming out ahead and it sure isn't me

Reply
5
Jern Buck jr
3d ago

U need to write about How Y'all going to fix the Economy And How Low Income people going to put Food on the table like myself and All the Low Income people the Give us a raise But the Health care Goes up the prices of Grocerys go up Gas prices Goes up Its Hard For Us to live and that's the Gods truth

Reply
3
Related
Motley Fool

Counting On Social Security in Retirement? Not So Fast

Millions of seniors depend on Social Security in retirement. However, benefits could be cut in the relatively near future. Social Security has also struggled to keep up with inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Real Estate Investment Trusts must pay out at least 90% of their earnings as dividends. Companies with a decent history of raising their dividends may very well continue to do so in the future. There is a risk that dividends could get cut, particularly if a company's yield looks too...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Savings Account#Stock#Ira#Social Security#Personal Capital
Motley Fool

Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Outsized inflation has driven rapidly rising interest rates, which has led to a sell-off of stocks. Investors are looking for signs that inflation has peaked. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motley Fool

4 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement

ETFs spread your money across many different securities, making them a smart choice for retirement money. To get maximum diversification, avoid ETFs with overlapping investments. By purchasing these four ETFs, you'll automatically invest in stocks, real estate, and bonds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

No Lie, These Stocks Pay You to Own Them

Dividend stocks are companies that pay a portion of their profits back to shareholders. Choosing the right stocks is critical to maximizing your dividends. Healthy companies make for the strongest long-term investments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Just Declared Dividend Raises. Should You Buy Now?

The first company is a spices and condiments specialist that's a long-time favorite of dividend stock investors. The second is the operator of some of the most durably popular restaurant chains in the U.S. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
202K+
Followers
98K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy