ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

30% of Home Buyers Worry They Can't Afford Closing Costs. Here's How to Save

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l8xx7_0gaeBFTT00

Image source: Getty Images

Buying a home is, generally speaking, not an easy feat. But in today's housing market, it's more difficult than usual.

Not only does the housing market sorely lack inventory, but the limited homes up for sale have higher-than-usual prices. Throw in the fact that mortgage rates have gotten more expensive, and it's no wonder so many people are hesitant about buying.

While rising mortgage rates and sky-high home prices may give potential buyers pause, a good 30% are hesitant to purchase a home because they're not sure they can afford closing costs, according to Bank of America’s 2022 Homebuyer Insights Report . If that's one of your concerns, know that you may have some options for keeping those costs down.

Can you change your closing costs?

Closing costs are the fees mortgage lenders charge to finalize a home loan. These costs vary by lender, but generally, expect your closing costs to be 2% to 5% of your mortgage amount. So if you're borrowing $300,000 to finance a home, your closing costs could fall between $6,000 and $15,000.

Clearly, that's a large range. The costs you face largely depend on the specific fees your lender charges. If you're presented with a very large number, it pays to negotiate.

Closing costs include various fees, many of which your mortgage lender can dictate. Those fees include:

  • Application fees
  • Title insurance
  • Prepaid property taxes
  • Appraisal fees
  • Recording fees

Some of those costs are outside your lender's control. Property taxes, for example, are an expense your lender doesn't impose -- those come from the city or town where the house is. Similarly, recording fees (the fee to enter a mortgage into public record) are usually set at the municipal level, so your lender can't change them.

But your mortgage lender can change its application fee, so if that number is high, ask for a break. Your lender may say no, but it's worth asking.

Further, you may be able to do your own title search and secure your own title insurance, spending less than what your lender would charge. Similarly, if your lender lets you hire your own home appraiser, you might spend less.

Compare fees

Closing costs, like mortgage rates, are at each lender's discretion. So if you're unhappy with the fees your lender charges to finalize a mortgage, shop around with other lenders and see what their numbers look like.

You may find that one lender charging lower closing costs charges a higher interest rate. So you need to run all of the numbers to see where the best deal lies. But know that if you're worried about paying a lot in closing costs, there may be some wiggle room to negotiate.

Just as importantly, most lenders will let you roll your closing costs into your mortgage so you don't have to write a check up front. While that means borrowing more money, it's an option you can always fall back on if you're eager to buy and can't swing those costs immediately.

The Ascent's Best Mortgage Lender of 2022

Mortgage rates are on the rise — and fast. But they’re still relatively low by historical standards. So, if you want to take advantage of rates before they climb too high, you’ll want to find a lender who can help you secure the best rate possible.

That is where Better Mortgage comes in.

You can get pre-approved in as little as 3 minutes, with no hard credit check, and lock your rate at any time. Another plus? They don’t charge origination or lender fees (which can be as high as 2% of the loan amount for some lenders).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

Here's What Warren Buffett Does In Bear Markets -- and You Should Too

Buffett isn't afraid during market downturns but instead views them as opportunities. He puts Berkshire Hathaway's money to work in bear markets buying quality businesses at a discount. Buffett always thinks long-term and understands that the best days lie ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Insurance#Housing Prices#Home Loan#Home Buyers#Bank Of America#Prepaid
The Associated Press

Stocks fall as JPMorgan warning helps send banks lower

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday as JPMorgan Chase opened the latest round of corporate earnings for big banks with weak results and a warning about the economy. Wall Street is also assessing the latest government reports showing that inflation remains hot and shows no signs of cooling, even as central banks try to loosen its grip on businesses and consumers by hiking interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 11.40 points, or 0.3%, to 3,790.38. Nearly three out of every four stocks in the benchmark index finished in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.62 points, or 0.5%, to 30,630.17. The Nasdaq rose 3.60 points, or less than 0.1%, to 11,251.19. Banks had some of the biggest losses and weighed heavily on the market. JPMorgan Chase fell 3.5% after reporting a sharp drop in earnings for its latest quarter, falling short of forecasts. CEO Jamie Dimon stuck by his warning earlier this summer that a “hurricane” may be headed for the economy.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Motley Fool

Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Outsized inflation has driven rapidly rising interest rates, which has led to a sell-off of stocks. Investors are looking for signs that inflation has peaked. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

The 8 types of homeowners insurance

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Homeowners...
ECONOMY
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for July 14, 2022: Fixed Rates Go Up

A few notable mortgage rates saw growth today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both climbed higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages declined. Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, and are...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
202K+
Followers
98K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy