Letters to the Editor

Want to improve quality of life? Be careful who you vote for

There was a time when the difference between the Democratic and Republican parties seemed like little more than the preference for a Ford or a Chevy. Although there are always caste systems, the Main Street Republican businessman didn’t really have an animosity for his customer, the blue collar worker. Disagreements of management, labor, and government were somewhat normal and commonplace. But everyone pretty much believed in fairness and honesty, thought they still lived in a free country, that (if needed) they were entitled to their day in court, and that collective decisions started with one man, one vote.

The fringe was there though, the extremists at the edge. The reactionary right wing millionaires were yet fighting the New Deal. The government became the instrument that continued to Make America Great, using the 90% income tax rate to provide benefits to the “greatest generation” of people and veterans surviving the Depression and WWII.

The growing power of a middle class, some 2/3 now prosperous from unions and their competitively influenced wages, continued to highlight corporate sins like discrimination and toxic pollution and social movements for consumer protections, anti-tobacco initiatives, and examinations of business practices.

So from that greatness, what happened? The business elite saw this growing loss of power as an attack on free enterprise. Their solution was the Powell Memo from 1971, a blueprint for corporate domination of American Democracy. It outlined ways that corporations could band together and use their vast supply of money to infiltrate American institutions with multiple levels of pro-business propaganda.

The wealthy now enjoy fewer regulations and lower taxes. They got the government they purchased, and the divisive voters they scammed into voting against their own interests by fighting cultural issues.

We the People, implicitly defined as being the majority of human beings, are no longer in control. Women are not free persons. Freedom from religion is ignored. Unfair courts are ruled by five ideologues. The security of a free nation requires a system of well-regulated firearms. Voters’ rights should be final.

Voting for a Republican will not improve your quality of life.

Allen Brand

Bremen

DeWine not on side of Ohioans for gasoline price relief

In a front page article in the Eagle-Gazette on June 24th, written by Jessie Balmert, she outlines some pretty damaging statistics about our current governor, Mike DeWine.

“The current federal tax is 18.4 cents per gallon for gas and 24.4 cents for diesel. Biden wants to waive those fees for three months, a loss of about $10 billion. He asked state and local officials to offer gas tax holidays, too.

But DeWine, a Republican, has consistently opposed suspending or repealing Ohio’s gas tax, which is currently 38.5 cents for gas and 47 cents for diesel. Ohio’s gas tax is among the highest in the nation, but still lower than neighbors Pennsylvania and Indiana.

In 2019, DeWine pushed for a 10.5-cent increase in the state’s tax on gas and a 19-cent increase on diesel. With the help of then-House Speaker Larry Householder, the tax hike easily passed the GOP-controlled Legislature.

In pushing for the increase, Householder memorably said: “When you come here, you’ve got to put on your big boy pants. You’ve got to pull your binky out of your mouth and you’ve got to make tough decisions.”

But as gas prices rose to $3.23 per gallon in late 2021, Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, proposed a five-year break on the increased gas tax. Huffman’s Senate Bill 277 would offset the lost tax money with federal infrastructure dollars. But DeWine opposes the idea and the bill has received just one hearing.”

Most Ohioans do not make the salary that Mike DeWine makes in a year. And I don’t demean him for his achievement at all. But, for the love of Mike, (pun intended) I don’t believe that he appreciates, and feels the pain, that hard working citizens are going through. If Joe Biden can feel the pain of Americans, why can’t our governor?

When any elected official, Democrat and/or Republican, fails to relate to the needs of those who voted him in, and has the power to help each of us, yet refuses, it is time to show him the door.

Bob Muckensturm

Lancaster

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Letters to the Editor