Have a new song or comedy routine you want to try out on a crowd? Head to Bottlerocket Social Hall for its Open Stage, where performers of all kinds can show off in the new venue’s retro stage area. Hosted by Zach Funk, the event is touted as the “wildest open mic in Pittsburgh,” welcoming anything from improv to videos. 7 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com.

