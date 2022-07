NEW MILFORD — The mayor has fired the company performing roof work at the high school, following the second roof fire at the high school since December. The decision to fire United Roofing & Sheet Metal, Inc. in Brookfield comes after the fires, with the contractors also blamed for a pipe falling and a ladder hitting a town truck. The cause of the second fire has yet to be determined, but the fire marshal has said a December fire originated due to the roof work.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO