Carry-On Luggage That Meets The FAA's Size Requirements

When it comes to air travel, there’s always one particular aspect that stresses flyers out more than anything else. For some, it’s going through security in a timely and seamless manner. For others, it’s a fear of flying or turbulence. And then there are the poor packers; the people who are always convinced they’re going to get turned away at check-in or the gate because their luggage is oversized, overpacked or both.

When it comes to carry-on luggage, though, making sure you don’t run into this problem is really as easy as doing a little research beforehand — and following the rules, of course.

When it comes to flying in the United States, “the maximum size carry-on bag for most airlines is 45 linear inches (the total of the height, width and depth of the bag). Anything larger should be checked,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration. If that confuses you, then your best option is to check the description of the carry-on luggage you’re thinking of purchasing. When it comes to carry-on roller bags, many luggage brands sell a carry-on suitcase and a larger carry-on suitcase, the latter of which will usually be acceptable on major US airlines, but might be turned away for being too large on smaller, budget airlines in Europe, for example. The bottom line is that you always need to check the specific requirements of an airline, particularly if you’re traveling on a small, budget airline or you’re traveling outside of the United States.

To kick off your luggage search, here are 10 carry-on luggage options that are popular and will be the perfect travel companion for your next flight.

This one has almost 10,000 reviews

With almost 10,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars, it's hard to find a more popular carry-on suitcase option than this one. At less than $70, it's one of the most well-reviewed affordable options on the market, and customers really do seem to love it.

One person wrote, "The first thing I appreciated was how easily it rolled across several different types of surfaces - from carpeting to pavement to cobblestones. I didn't have to fight with it once! The wheels swivel effortlessly, and you can push it or pull it with ease. The interior capacity was just what I was looking for-not too big and not too small. I actually overpacked it on the first use! In conclusion, I HIGHLY recommend this suitcase to anyone who likes to travel in style cost-effectively! GET ONE!"

This neutral option

If you're searching for something that's affordable, effective and a little more neutral than the iFly suitcases, these also have pretty solid reviews.

This under-$100 classic

If you're willing to spend a little more money, this $89 option has a lot of glowing reviews as well.

This matching set

This two-piece luggage set comes with a standard wheelie carry-on suitcase and a matching piece of handheld luggage, which could easily work as your personal item for the flight (as long as you don't have another purse or anything else you'll be bringing on).

It comes in five color options, and has reviews like this: "So I travel ... a LOT. Name an airport and I can tell you the best restaurants in it if you're on a layover. Yeah, a lot of travel. And I hate baggage claims, so I've learned how to fit at least a week's clothing into a carry-on bag. This 2-piece has made me squeal with delight - seriously. It expands about an inch if you wind up packing more when you leave than what you came with (yup, happens to all of us) and the tote is both spacious and just compact enough to meet airline guidelines. Every single zipper, slot, inside straps and mesh holder, the handles ... everything is quality. You will not find a carry-on set for this price of this quality anywhere else - I looked. And I couldn't be happier with what I received."

This sturdy option

This hard-side carry-on

This very small, very affordable option

This solid duffel bag option

This multi-compartment roller suitcase

If easy-to-access outer compartments sound like something that would make your travel life easier, this Protege suitcase might be the one for you. It's also incredibly lightweight at just more than 6.5 pounds.

One satisfied review: "I love this. It's light, it holds a lot. Spins great! Will be getting lots of use out of it. I love how it has a handle on the side to help maneuver it around. Def worth what I paid and more!"

This part-duffel, part-roller suitcase option

Can't decide between a roller suitcase and a duffel bag? You don't need to with this one. It also could be a great option for kids as a foolproof carry-on.

One customer wrote "We brought this for our daughter....she absolutely loves it! She will be using it as her carry on for travel. Its roomier than we thought and having the handle and wheels makes it easy to pull!"