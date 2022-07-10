ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Outdoor Games That Will Make Your House The Coolest On The Block

By Emily Laurence
 4 days ago
In every neighborhood, there’s always that one house that’s the “cool” place to be. You know the one: There’s a tangle of bikes in the front yard from kids who rode over a few blocks down. Adults congregate there too, dropping by to talk about the going-ons in the neighborhood and staying for a beer (or two).

Being the fun house has nothing to do with square footage, having a perfectly manicured yard or freshly baked brownies up for grabs. (OK fine, the brownies help.) The fun house always has games to play — that’s what makes it so inviting. If you want to get to know your neighbors or you plan on hosting a few summer shindigs with your friends, games are a must. Not sure what to play? We got you. Check out the 11 games rounded up here.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1

A volleyball/badminton set

2

Ladderball

3

Bean bag toss

4

Glow-in-the-dark darts

5

A catch ball set

6

Disc golf toss

7

Ring toss

8

A blade-free ax throwing game

9

Bocce

10

Carnival bean bag can toss

11

Horseshoes

Comments / 0

