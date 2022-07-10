ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Editorial: Local governments should invest American Rescue Plan Act money in people, infrastructure

By The Register's editorial
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOTkz_0gae6qGE00

The dollar figures made available to local governments through 2021's American Rescue Plan Act are large — Des Moines' $95 million is almost twice what its general fund spends annually on the fire department, for instance.

But, because the supply of decent to great ideas for public investment is even more substantial, it's always been clear that elected officials and city and county workers would have their work cut out for them in sifting the options and settling on how to distribute the money .

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion bill in March 2021; it included about $350 billion for state and local governments. Final details governing the use of the money were issued early this year; cities and counties must figure out by the end of 2024 how they will spend all their shares by the end of 2026. That means that — both to provide benefits to Americans as quickly as possible and to grapple with the complexity and duration of many projects — it's crunch time right now for councilors and supervisors deciding how to make the most of this piece of COVID-19 relief.

The rules, while clearly disallowing some forms of spending, are loose enough to permit many undertakings whose connection to the pandemic is difficult to discern, such as digitizing old documents. The state and the city of Des Moines each have pledged millions of dollars from their American Rescue Plan accounts toward Des Moines airport renovations — work that has been talked about for many, many years, and whose need became, if anything, less urgent as air travel declined. A proposed north-side community center in Des Moines might benefit merely by being in the works at the time the Rescue Plan was adopted.

A lot of cash is still on the table. Polk County and the city of Des Moines, naturally, have the largest two buckets of local money in the state, about $95 million apiece. Appropriately, both governments took steps to solicit public feedback , online and through in-person forums , and the council and supervisors have debated their priorities publicly.

Des Moines in late June backed off plans to formally approve what proportions of its money would be tentatively earmarked for various categories. Councilman Joe Gatto had balked a few days earlier about moving forward without more details about projects where blanks will be filled in later. Although the city had spelled out this incremental approach in a January presentation , Gatto was right to apply the brakes, as the proposals put forward by city staff would benefit from a narrower focus.

Some money is helping to hold up entities whose revenues truly were blown to pieces by COVID-19: The city's parking fund, Blank Park Zoo, the Botanical Garden, and the hotel-tax-funded Bravo arts and culture group are designated for relief. But after that, local officials should strive to put dollars toward truly one-time investments, especially those where the need was either revealed or heightened by the pandemic.

That would seem to rule out a pilot project to provide monthly payments to some low-income individuals (The premise may well be worthy, but can the city demonstrate how it would expand and sustain it after a successful pilot?). There should be a better use for $1.5 million than pouring more public money into smoothing the way for the Krause group's downtown soccer stadium project. Conversely, perhaps $9 million is too little for affordable housing, and $5 million for child care. Councilman Josh Mandelbaum noted that helping low-income residents replace their lead water service lines could be a worthy line item.

Polk County says it has already figured out the use for $52 million of its allotment. Almost half of that, $24 million, stayed with the county, accounting for revenue Polk says it would have collected if not for the pandemic. But a $15 million contribution to the Polk County Housing Trust Fund to support affordable housing initiatives is a strong choice, and supervisors should take up County Administrator John Norris on his proposal to put another $16 million toward water quality initiatives. Congress explicitly authorized local governments to use Rescue Plan money "to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure."

Although the clock is ticking, it's still worth the time for elected officials throughout the state to test proposals carefully. If they do, they'll be able to confidently explain to constituents how they are bringing about the most sustainable and most transformational benefits for the most people.

— Lucas Grundmeier, on behalf of the Register editorial board

This editorial is the opinion of the Des Moines Register's editorial board: Carol Hunter, executive editor; Lucas Grundmeier, opinion editor; Rachelle Chase, opinion columnist; and Richard Doak and Rox Laird, editorial board members.

Want more opinions? Read other perspectives with our free newsletter , follow us on Facebook or visit us at DesMoinesRegister.com/opinion . Respond to any opinion by submitting a Letter to the Editor at DesMoinesRegister.com/letters .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Editorial: Local governments should invest American Rescue Plan Act money in people, infrastructure

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

January 6 Committee public hearing latest

Iowa State, Des Moines community college team up for transfer program. One of Iowa's largest universities is teaming up with the state's largest community college - to make it easier to transfer between the two. New BBQ restaurant to open in Cascade in August. Updated: 5 hours ago. Cascade is...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Nitrate water levels threaten health

Tom Walton is an Iowa attorney and was a Democratic primary candidate in Iowa House district 28. In early June, the Des Moines Water Works turned on its nitrate removal facility for the first time in five years. It had to do so because of increasing nitrate levels in in the Raccoon and Des Moines Rivers. Extra treatment is required to meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Standards. For nitrate, that level is 10 milligrams of nitrate-nitrogen (NO3-N) per liter of water. Des Moines Water Works provides drinking water to roughly 600,000 central Iowans.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines to build first solar panel fields

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines will construct two solar fields on the city’s southeast side after plans were approving by the City Planning and Zoning Commission last week. The fields will be the first in the metro and are expected to help eliminate fossil fuel usage by 2035 – one of the main goals of the city's sustainability plan.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Government
County
Polk County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Polk County, IA
Government
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Help is on the way for 'blighted' Army Post Road area

DES MOINES, Iowa — Help is on the way for what the city calls a “blighted, obsolete and underutilized” area of the south side of Des Moines. The 77-acre area is along Army Post Road just east of SE 14th Street. Thousands of cars drive by every day on their way to the Highway 5 bypass. Southridge Mall is across the street to the west. But there's not much reason to head east.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Sweet corn stands popping up across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sweet corn is finally in season and stands are popping up across the metro. Many Iowans are stopping at local stands to buy the summer staple. A cold and rainy spring delayed planting, but customers say it's now time to bite into an Iowa summer tradition.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Gatto
Person
Joe Biden
We Are Iowa

24-hour abortion waiting period becomes official in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last Friday, July 8, marked the first day the Iowa Supreme Court's reversal of 2018 precedent regarding abortion rights could have been finalized. The document, called a procedendo, finalizes the high court's decision and sends the case back to the lower courts. A procedendo wasn't...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Police Department Being Sued By High-Ranking State Official

Last week, a story we reported said two individual Des Moines police officers were suing Black Live Matter protesters as a result of a 2020 incident that they claimed left them unable to properly respond to other incidents at the time. This civil suit involved only the two police officers, but a new lawsuit involves the collective Des Moines Police Department, its chief, and the city of Des Moines, and it has been filed by none other than the Assistant attorney general of Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Affordable Housing#Americans#Investment
K92.3

Iowa Based Fareway Just Opened a New Type of Store

Iowa has a few homegrown grocery and convenient stores that we're very proud of. Casey's, which is now a Fortune 500 company, Circle K, Kum & Go, and of course, grocers Hy-Vee and Fareway. While Hy-Vee and Fareway are serious competitors, it still has to fill any Iowan with pride...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

19th century beer cave rediscovered in Winterset

WINTERSET, Iowa — Madison County may be known for its covered bridges, but a covered beer cave from the middle of the 19th century is generating the latest buzz. The beer cave, which is an earthen cooler, is just east of Highway 169 on property that is now a farm equipment supplier.
WINTERSET, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

The Collective, a zero-waste shop, opens in Des Moines' Highland Park

Jamie Nicolino first opened THE COLLECTIVE in a small, 350-foot square store in downtown Des Moines that was connected to her apartment in 2019.Three years later, the zero-waste store has grown into a bright, open storefront in the Highland Park neighborhood that Nicolino opened July 8.State of play: Nicolino first realized there was enough demand for her eco-friendly products when, "I started tripping over things," in her old location at AP Lofts.At the newly-redeveloped store, there's room for all of the existing essentials like re-fillable shampoo and conditioner — as well as new products like bulk face cleansing oil and...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
Western Iowa Today

Sweet Corn Returns To Iowa Stands – But Prices Are Higher

(Des Moines, IA) — Farm stands have started selling sweet corn again in Iowa but the price has increased. Farmers say everything is higher this year – fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs. It isn’t clear how much the prices will go up yet. WHO/TV reports that Deardorff Sweet Corn in Adel will begin deliveries to Iowa grocery stores Tuesday. Farmers are reminding customers that they don’t set the prices you will see.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, July 11th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowans who support and those who oppose abortion held events in Des Moines this weekend. A couple dozen people gathered outside of a Roman Catholic cathedral downtown Saturday and prayed together, and then walked to the Statehouse to pray more. Pulse Life Advocates co-hosted the event, and board president Tom Quiner says his Catholic faith teaches that human life begins at fertilization and it is always unjust to kill an innocent person. Thousands of people gathered outside the Iowa Capitol Sunday to call for abortion to remain legal in the state. Several groups -- including Planned Parenthood and the Iowa Coalition for Collective Change -- hosted the event with people in the crowd holding signs and wearing shirts declaring their support for abortion.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police give green light for public to help pets in hot cars

DES MOINES, Iowa — Summer moments with a four-legged-friend can prove animals become more than pets. “He’s not a pet to me. He’s family and I treat him like he’s one of my own,” said Rachel Wills of Des Moines. Rachel knew with summer temps rising she needed to find a place for Duke, a […]
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy