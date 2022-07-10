ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Boone Would Love to See Giancarlo Stanton in 2022 Home Run Derby

BOSTON — Giancarlo Stanton wants to participate in the 2022 Home Run Derby.

Sounds like he has his manager's blessing as well.

Aaron Boone was asked on Saturday if he supports Stanton's wish to compete in the Derby later this month, in addition to starting in the outfield in the All-Star Game. The skipper didn't hesitate, saying if he wants to do it, he should go for it.

"Gives me a reason to tune in during my little mini vacation because he's about as fun as it gets to watch," Boone said. "We don't get it a lot, he's working on things in BP, but when he really goes in there and says I'm gonna step on it, it's something to behold. So if he wants to do, he's up for it, he knows himself really well. I'll support that and give me something to look forward to on Monday."

Boone added that Stanton's home runs will "take your breath away."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mSpX_0gae5BY000

Stanton hasn't participated in the Home Run Derby since 2017, when he was eliminated in the first round by ex-Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez. Stanton's current teammate and fellow outfielder Aaron Judge won the Derby that year. Judge will also start in this month's All-Star Game.

In 2016, Stanton won the Home Run Derby in San Diego at Petco Park. He was also swinging in the event back in 2014 (at Target Field in Minnesota).

