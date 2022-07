The Cummins name for diesel engines is legendary. Cummins has made powerful diesel engines since 1924, but today the only trucks that you don’t need a CDL to drive with a Cummins are Ram pickup trucks. About 75% of all Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty trucks are sold with a Cummins turbo diesel. Ram Cummins diesel trucks come in 2500 and 2500 heavy-duty versions, and the 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs. But most people opt for the 2022 Ram 2500 HD for its mix of heavy-duty abilities and stellar interior. For more than 30 years the Cummins name has gone hand-in-work glove with Ram trucks.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO