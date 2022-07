The 2022 Toyota Tundra is the first Tundra redesign in over a decade. Japanese automaker Toyota’s pickup truck lagged behind its key rivals for years as they got update after update to suit the needs of consumers and the times. The Tundra was a dinosaur. Now, the pickup is ready to play ball. The latest full-size pickup truck is competitive and comes with plenty of new features and options. It’s the first Tundra model year to offer a hybrid powertrain. Does the 2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid get good gas mileage, or is it too good to be true?

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO