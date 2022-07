MISSOULA, Mont. - As we move deeper into fire season, the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA) is launching a new map to keep you better informed on the fires in your area. WFCA decided to collaborate with our local fire agencies to put any information available as it relates to wildfires where they are, size, and warnings. To make this easier, and accessible for everyone they're putting it all in one place.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO