Gaming has become a massive industry in the last few years, and many folks starting out or moving over from mobile gaming may not have a lot of familiarity with the gaming PCs — at least, not enough to buy their setup. This is where this bundled deal from Walmart comes in, as it gives you everything you need, from the computer to the monitor, and costs you only $580, down from $667. It’s a nice little discount that will help you save up for your next big upgrade.

