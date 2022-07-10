ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She-Hulk star says new Disney+ character is a feminist inspired by trans musician

By Luke Gentile
 4 days ago

Actress T atiana Maslany said She-Hulk , the titular character in Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ show, is inspired by a transgender musician and is the "antithesis of most superhero narratives."

"I always come back to Sophie, who's this amazing trans artist who unfortunately died last year," Maslany, 36, said in a recent interview.

"What I love about Sophie's music is this combo of organic and electrical, industrial-type sounds that felt connected to She-Hulk."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to release on Aug. 17 and represents a distinct kind of comic book character, according to Maslany.

"She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchical," Maslany said. "She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives."

"When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

The show is TV-14, according to Disney.

"'She-Hulk,' a new comedy series coming to Disney+, stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases," a description by Disney reads.

