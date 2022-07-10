ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teachers unions say Biden plan to recruit 250,000 tutors supports public schools

By Jeremiah Poff
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Biden administration plan to recruit 250,000 tutors was unveiled with the blessing of the nation's two largest teachers unions , which believe the effort will drive a "groundswell of support" for public schools. The administration announced the "National Partnership for Student Success" earlier this week, claiming it was...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 69

Sandra Scarbrough
4d ago

Are these socalled Tutors going to be teaching CRT, gender transition, like the Biden administration has been pushing? Teacher's unions going to not allow parents access to what will be taught students, and be called Domestic terrorist if they try to be involved? I wouldn't trust Joe Biden even near a child, or teacher's unions in charge!

Reply(5)
60
Robert Kretschmar
3d ago

This is the same group that want to take mother and father out of the narrative and replace them with birthing parents. Last time I read the bible, it says honor thy mother and thy father, not birthing parents.

Reply
19
navypanda
3d ago

The federal government needs to stay out of public education. The federal programs in place are a waste of taxpayer’s money. When federal government program are included in public schools they have so many regulations with the programs that only the staff member benefits, not the students.

Reply
14
