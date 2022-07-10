ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureArts Crafts a 1:4 Scale Lady Dimetrescu From 'Resident Evil Village'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a fan of Resident Evil Village, you’ll be delighted to learn that PureArts has now teamed up with Capcom to create a massive 1:4 scale statue of the game’s most infamous villain,...

thedigitalfix.com

The Resident Evil Netflix series delivers a fresh take on zombies

Despite a new Resident Evil movie hitting our screens just last year, streaming service Netflix has been developing a TV series based on the hit horror game franchise, and the show is set to hit the small screen this week. In the new Resident Evil Netflix series, much of the lore of the original videogame is present and accounted for, but the show does offer a fresh take on the undead in the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Netflix's Resident Evil: Season 1 Review

This is a spoiler-free review for Netflix's Resident Evil, which premieres on the streaming service on July 14. Resident Evil is back in live-action, but instead of hitting the big screen, the latest adaptation in Capcom’s long-running franchise is another Netflix original show focusing primarily on classic series villain Albert Wesker. Despite my initial concerns regarding the franchise’s checkered history in non-video game media, the superb acting combined with an intriguing plot that somehow fits into this ever-growing and wildly convoluted timeline makes for an interesting watch for the biggest Resident Evil diehards, but might be a tough sell for casual fans and especially newcomers.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Resident Evil’ review: Netflix sci-fi fluff for the conspiracy crowd

A dangerous mind control drug with untested viral side effects escapes from a lab, infecting billions. Behind the virus, an evil, megalomaniacal pharmaceutical company out to make the world’s populations docile and compliant. As the contagion spreads and the masses turn into unthinking zombies, the company becomes an oppressive totalitarian regime. Throughout, the online truthers piecing together the story from grimy videos get it right all along.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Secret underground rooms found in GTA 5 and shown

In the famous GTA 5 game from Rockstar Games, players stumbled upon secret underground rooms not marked on the map and showed the rest. Some user found a new secret in Grand Theft Auto 5. The one author shared his discovery with the rest of the Reddit forum participants. One...
VIDEO GAMES
StyleCaster

‘Korean Side Bangs’ Are Trending Like Crazy for Those Who Want ‘Bangs with Benefits’

When Portland-based hairstylist Caroline Stahl decided to call her bang cutting technique “bangs with benefits,” she didn’t realize there was a similar Korean technique many call “Korean side bangs.” But whichever you want to call the bang style, it’s heating up and becoming more popular than ever on all hair types. But what makes Korean side bangs different from curtain bangs? We’re glad you asked. ”
HAIR CARE
hypebeast.com

Mysterious Vampire-Slaying Kit Shocks Auction House With $20,000 USD Sale

An interesting collectible has just caused quite a stir at Hansons Auctioneers. The relic in question is a mysterious antique vampire-slaying kit once owned by Lord Hailey (1872-1969), a British peer and former administrator of British India. Estimated to sell for around $2,300 – $3,500 USD, the kit entered a bidding competition where it was eventually sold to a U.K. collection for roughly $20,000 USD.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

The Matrix Awakens Will Only Be Downloadable For One More Day

The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo that showcased the potential for games coming this generation, will no longer be available tomorrow. If you're reading this post anytime outside of the early hours of July 9th, 2022, you are too late and the game is likely gone. The free game was released last December during The Game Awards and was partially used to help promote The Matrix Resurrections, the latest film in the iconic sci-fi franchise. The game features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in a meta experience where they talk about how realistic this kind of technology is getting and how they could basically create younger versions of themselves. It eventually transitions into a chase sequence with Neo, Trinity, and an unnamed playable character who shoots at agents that are chasing after them. After this chase, the game opens up and players are free to roam a digital city.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Pre-Orders for the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 Are Now Open

SEGA has just announced that pre-orders for its follow-up to the 2019 Genesis Mini are now open. This second version is more compact and advanced with a new line-up of over 50 games, including games from the SEGA CD era — there’s even full-motion video. Sized at 12cm...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball's Frieza Gets Intense Makeover With New Art

Frieza has easily become one of the most popular villains not just in the realm of Dragon Ball, but in the medium of anime overall, so it's no surprise to see that fans of the series are still creating new art focusing on the pint-sized tyrant. While Frieza hasn't played any role in the latest Granolah The Survivor Arc, his shadow looms ever large in the Shonen franchise and it will be interesting to see what plans he has in place whenever he does make his long-awaited return.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

A Nintendo Switch Pro Console Could be Announced This Year

Following early word, more rumors have surfaced about the release of a follow-up to the Nintendo Switch. The rumors are noting that the “Nintendo Switch Pro” (tentative name) could be officially announced before the end of the year. Nintendo’s current flagship hybrid console was originally released March 3, 2017 and marked innovation with its home console/portable device design.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Readies Mai Valentine to Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the biggest action manga and anime franchises of all time, and now one awesome cosplay is getting ready to take on all opponents with Mai Valentine! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series recently celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the franchise's original release with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and although the original creator isn't with us any more, the franchise is likely only going to get bigger over the course of its next 25 years. Much of the popularity is due to all of the unique duelists introduced over the years, and some faces have managed to stick around for quite some time.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Star Reacts to Seeing Piccolo's New Form

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero sees Piccolo unleash a brand new form over the course of the movie, and the voice star behind the fighter has opened up about how he reacted to seeing the Namekian's new transformation in action! Dragon Ball Super's new movie is making its way through its second month of release across Japan, and thus Toei Animation has begun to reveal a full slate of spoilery details about the biggest moments and scenes from the movie. This means those who have been working closely with it are able to reveal their thoughts as well, and it includes the movie's biggest stars too.
COMICS
ClutchPoints

Midnight Suns Roster: All the confirmed cast of heroes and villains

Midnight Suns will bring about a unique superhero game that is both unprecedented and intriguing. Here is the upcoming Midnight Suns roster. Midnight Suns Roster: All Confirmed Superheroes in Midnight Suns As a superhero game with an ensemble cast, Midnight Suns will feature more than a dozen superheroes from the MARVEL comics. Apart from the […] The post Midnight Suns Roster: All the confirmed cast of heroes and villains appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES

