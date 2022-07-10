Carty & Co hires Greg Isaacs to lead public finance in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVDN) — Carty & Co. of Memphis hired veteran banker Greg Isaacs of Charleston to lead the firm’s public finance efforts in West Virginia. Isaacs previously worked in public finance for 28 years with Little Rock-based Crews & Associates.

Carty & Co. has served West Virginia investors for decades, and Greg’s move comes after two bond sales professionals with significant West Virginia investor relationships also recently joined the firm, Rush “Buddy” Harding, IV (16 years serving WV clients) and David Alexander (41 years serving WV clients). “We are excited to have Greg on board to help finance critical infrastructure projects in West Virginia while also providing bond investments for our firm’s clients,” said Bill Carty, CEO.

Greg has spent most of his career facilitating bond issues in West Virginia, participating in approximately 400 transactions totaling more than $10 billion. He has broad experience in healthcare, housing, higher education, transportation, economic development, and water and sewer utility bond financings. “Greg is a very talented banker, and we look forward to making considerable investments in West Virginia,” said Edmond Hurst, Head of Capital Markets & Public Finance.

A graduate of West Virginia University and West Virginia Wesleyan, Greg actively donates his photography to youth sports and non-profits throughout the state.

