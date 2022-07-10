ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Justice awards over $871,000 in grants to improve response to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfE2j_0gae201t00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVDN) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has awarded grant funds totaling $871,834.00 for three projects through the West Virginia Improving Criminal Justice Responses (ICJR) to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program.

The ICJR Program encourages state, local, and tribal governments, and courts to treat domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking as serious violations of criminal law, requiring the coordinated involvement of the entire criminal justice system.

These funds were awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women, and are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

Funds were awarded to the following:

STATEWIDE
Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia
$290,190.00
These funds will be used to improve responses for rural victims and survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking by changing individual and organizational attitudes, norms, and practices through coordination, training, communication, and technology.

West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Inc.
$304,387.00
These funds will be used to improve system responses for rural victims and survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking by changing individual and organizational attitudes, norms, and practices through coordination, training, communication, and technology.

West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute
$277,257.00
These funds will be used to develop policies, programs, data collection systems, police training, coordination of tracking systems, educate judges and court-related personnel, and provide technical assistance and equipment to police departments, prosecutors, courts, and tribal jurisdictions. Funds will also help to develop, enhance, and maintain protection order registries.

The post Gov. Justice awards over $871,000 in grants to improve response to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy