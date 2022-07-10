Gov. Justice awards over $871,000 in grants to improve response to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking

CHARLESTON, WV (WVDN) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has awarded grant funds totaling $871,834.00 for three projects through the West Virginia Improving Criminal Justice Responses (ICJR) to Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program.

The ICJR Program encourages state, local, and tribal governments, and courts to treat domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking as serious violations of criminal law, requiring the coordinated involvement of the entire criminal justice system.

These funds were awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women, and are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

Funds were awarded to the following:

STATEWIDE

Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia

$290,190.00

These funds will be used to improve responses for rural victims and survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking by changing individual and organizational attitudes, norms, and practices through coordination, training, communication, and technology.

West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Inc.

$304,387.00

These funds will be used to improve system responses for rural victims and survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking by changing individual and organizational attitudes, norms, and practices through coordination, training, communication, and technology.

West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute

$277,257.00

These funds will be used to develop policies, programs, data collection systems, police training, coordination of tracking systems, educate judges and court-related personnel, and provide technical assistance and equipment to police departments, prosecutors, courts, and tribal jurisdictions. Funds will also help to develop, enhance, and maintain protection order registries.

