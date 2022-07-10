ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Scott Disick Fans Think He Looks Like Jared Leto in a Recent Photo

By Christina Nunn
 4 days ago

While Scott Disick isn’t technically a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, the reality star is so closely associated with the group that, for many fans, he might as well be. Disick is Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-partner and the father of her three children. Although Disick and Kardashian have long separated, they remain close friends and co-parents. Recently, the Kardashian family debuted a brand-new show on the Hulu network, and Disick is along for the ride, meaning he is firmly back in the spotlight. Some fans on Reddit recently discussed a photo of Disick, comparing his looks to that of another high-profile personality.

What did fans say about Scott Disick resembling Jared Leto?

In a recent Reddit thread, fans discussed a photo of Scott Disick enjoying a plate of pasta while on vacation in Italy. “Jared Leto lookin ass,” one fan joked, while others compared Disick to “sad Keanu (Reeves)” and even late rock star Jim Morrison. “This is giving me, The Final Days of Jim Morrison, look,” a fan wrote, while another detailed how much Disick’s longer hairstyle suites him, writing, “He always looks so much better with this hairstyle.”

Many fans pointed out that Disick looks depressed in the photo, commenting that he seems sad. “He’s giving Rob in his depression so energy lately. I hope he’s okay,” one fan noted. Certainly, Disick has a lot on his mind these days, with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, marrying her boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Disick is focusing on raising his 3 kids

Even though Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian broke up years ago, Disick has publicly claimed that he will always love Kardashian – and that sentiment seems to be true to this day. After Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October 2021, Disick seemed to struggle with the news. According to She Knows, Disick was very sad about the news and opted to focus on his three kids rather than dwell on the fact that Kardashian had found a new love.

“All Scott talks about is his kids…He’s always bringing them up in conversation when he’s not physically with them,” a source told the publication. “He’s definitely a very good father and cares and loves them so much. He wants to be a good role model to them.” Disick has been open about his experiences with substances and depression over the years, but it’s clear that the reality star wants to set a good example for his kids.

Who is Scott Disick dating?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5RH0_0gae1vqu00
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie | Presley Ann/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian might be married to Travis Barker, but Scott Disick has been on his share of dates since he and Kardashian split. In 2017, Disick started dating Sofia Richie, the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie. While many criticized the age difference between the pair, Disick and Richie dated for about three years before breaking up in 2020. After the breakup, Disick was linked to Amelia Hamlin. They dated for around a year before breaking up in late 2021.

Most recently, Disick was rumored to be dating Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson. According to Newsweek, Disick and Donaldson made their debut as a couple at the premiere of the Hulu show The Kardashians. Although they walked arm-in-arm at the event, neither Disick nor Donaldson has confirmed their romance. In recent weeks, the two have been spotted on vacation in Miami, Florida. Donaldson, who primarily works as a model, is also the founder of an activewear brand and is seen on Instagram, where she occasionally partners with brands to post sponsored content.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

