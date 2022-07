COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Get Columbus Zoo and Zoombezi Bay discounts when you donate to NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack now through July 29. With your donation to NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack, you can get a discount on admission to the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium and Zoombezi Bay. Making a monetary contribution on NBC4i.com will get you a discount of $4 off regular price general admission to the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium OR $6 off regular price general admission to Zoombezi Bay. This promotional discount is available each day from July 11 through 29.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO