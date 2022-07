Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Attorney General (Credit: Commonwealth Media Services) HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro this week announced he’s co-leading an amicus brief in support of federal action that would close a loophole that lets violent criminals, and other people who can’t legally purchase firearms, to buy ghost guns. Ghost guns are unserialized guns, often made at home from weapon parts or kits that can be purchased without a background check and easily made into a functioning gun. The new federal rules ensure that the weapon parts and kits used to make ghost guns are subject to the same regulations that apply to any other gun. AG Shapiro is joined on the amicus brief by 19 other Attorneys General.

