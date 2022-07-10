ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Woodbourne Road to Close for Resurfacing Operation in Middletown Township, Bucks County

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — Woodbourne Road is scheduled to close between Langhorne Yardley Road and Wood Lane in Middletown Township, Bucks County, on Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning,...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Downed power lines close portion of Route 611 in Doylestown Twp.

DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. - A portion of Route 611 in Bucks County is closed due to downed lines. Doylestown Township Police say Route 611 (Easton Road) is closed between Edison-Furlong Road and Almshouse Road. Verizon is reporting a 2 hour response time, police continued to say. Authorities are warning drivers...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Brazen Theft at Newtown Athletic Club

NEWTOWN, PA — The Newtown Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft at the Newtown Athletic Club. Authorities state that the incident occurred on Saturday, June 25th at 4:00 PM, and police are hoping that someone may have information that can help them identify the suspects.
NEWTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yardley, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Bucks County, PA
Government
Bucks County, PA
Traffic
City
Middletown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Middletown, PA
Traffic
Middletown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Langhorne, PA
MyChesCo

PennDOT Invites Public to Offer Feedback at In-Person Public Meeting for 63rd Street/Cobbs Creek Parkway Safety Improvement Project

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to an in-person meeting on Thursday, July 21, to review and provide feedback for the 63rd Street/Cobbs Creek Parkway Safety Improvement Project. The meeting will take place at the Motivation High School Auditorium, 5900 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia HVAC and Plumbing Contractor Tracey Mechanical Celebrating 50 Years in Business

NEWTOWN, PA — It’s been a very busy couple of months for Tracey Mechanical, the full-service contractor serving the commercial and industrial markets in the Philadelphia area. The company, which was founded and incorporated in 1972, is approaching its 50-year mark in business this fall. Now, Frank Venonsky, a 28-year veteran of the business, has become the fourth owner and CEO, and is excited to grow the business and lead it into its next chapter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middletown Twp#Traffic Center
NBC Philadelphia

Central Bucks Beware: There's a Plant Poacher in Town

You shouldn't take your outdoor plants inside, but residents in Bucks County should think about locking them up. The Central Bucks Regional Police Department is on the lookout for a potted plant poacher they announced in a news release Wednesday. A surveillance camera captured the brazen theft on June 2...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Local News

Chester County man killed in Delaware motorcycle crash

MILL CREEK, Del. — A Chester County man was killed Tuesday night when the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV on Route 41 in Delaware. On July 12, at 9:17 p.m., a black 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Route 41 when a white 2014 Ford F250 was traveling northbound on Newport Gap Pike approaching the driveway of a private residence. State police at Delaware said the Ford turned left attempting to enter the driveway, and directly into the path of the Harley.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Stockton Inn has been sold — again

News has reached the Herald that an agreement of sale has been signed for the Stockton Inn, vacant since 2017, and the subject of an active recent history. The agreement of sale was reportedly signed by Steven Grabowski and Cheryl Olsten. “The inn has four dining rooms with 80 seats,...
STOCKTON, NJ
wdac.com

Purchase Complete For Chester County Hospital

CHESTER COUNTY – ChristianaCare has completed its purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County, from Tower Health. Under its new name, ChristianaCare West Grove Campus, the site will once again serve the health needs of the southern Chester County community, but the opening of services at the campus will take some time. Their first priority is to re-establish local access to emergency services. Secondly, planning is under way to develop a sustainable model for the campus that will meet the long-term needs of the community. ChristianaCare and Tower Health initially announced the purchase agreement on June 14 of this year. The purchase included the hospital, which has been closed since Dec. 31, 2021, and Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, plus an additional 24-acre parcel of land adjacent to the hospital. Since the purchase was announced, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting with community leaders to listen and learn.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Philly Man Arrested in Wilmington on Gun and Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police Department announced on June 29th that they had arrested 22-year-old Nathaniel Wells of Philadelphia on gun and drug charges. The arrest took place after a vehicle stop in the area of 11th and Spruce Streets. Police say that Wells fled the scene, but was later apprehended without incident in the 600 block of East 11th Street. During the arrest, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, 37 bags of heroin, 71 grams of marijuana, $1,030 in currency, and drug paraphernalia.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Coatesville PD Arrest Man With Active Felony Warrants

COATESVILLE, PA — The Coatesville Police Department has arrested a man after a routine traffic stop. Authorities state that on June 25, 2022, a Coatesville Police Office conducted a traffic stop on the 500 block of E. Lincoln Hwy. The driver, later identified as Mack Cannon, exited the vehicle and attempted to fee. He was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.
COATESVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy