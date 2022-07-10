ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

King's Gallery provides framing for new recreation center

By Summer Jarro, Daily Sun Senior Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Benard collected several keepsakes during her time working at a fire department in Texas. She wanted to pass the special items on to her children and grandchildren, but...

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Villages Daily Sun

Live Oaks Community Church needs volunteers for food-packing event

A few weeks after Live Oaks Community Church wrapped up its February MobilePack event benefiting Feed My Starving Children, the church’s mobilization pastor, Jim Erb, received an email from the Christian nonprofit’s regional development adviser, Ed Johnson. “He asked Live Oaks to be one of around 10 locations...
OXFORD, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Assisting friends in need

Despite relying on an oxygen tank, Barbara McGee makes an effort to hop on her mower to cut her grass every few weeks. However, McGee’s home needed maintenance beyond what she could handle. That is why her friend Lorry Hein, of the Village of Tall Trees, nominated her house as the first project for Villagers Home Assist, a new program started by the Villagers Habitat for Humanity club. About a dozen club members met Friday at McGee’s house in Lady Lake to pressure wash the home’s exterior, clean the gutters, trim hedges and other chores.
LADY LAKE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

New ideas come alive inside Sawgrass Grove

Residents are starting to enjoy the new phase of businesses opening at Sawgrass Grove. On Wednesday, The Market at Sawgrass Grove opened to the public, with multiple new businesses ready to offer their services, including Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe, Willy’s Original, Frenchy’s Wood Fired, Golden Hills Coffee Roasters, The Villages Grown, Southern Oaks Golf Shop and Sawgrass Bar. Little Fin Seafood Shack, The Local Butcher & Market and the teaching kitchen area at The Market will open soon. The Market and McGrady’s Pub join Ezell Regional Recreation Complex, Clifton Cove Putting Course and Southern Oaks Golf Club at Sawgrass Grove, which is designed to bring together dining, entertainment, recreation and golf in one location. The entertainment area featuring the Box Car Stage and outdoor bar will open at a future date. Shade structures designed to look like orange trees are being completed to cover the dance area.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Area construction academies lead students to careers

Ricardo Palomino has gone from learning in the classroom to building classrooms since graduating from The Villages High School. Palomino pursued a career in construction in school through VHS’s Construction Management Academy. Now, the class of 2022 graduate is a field engineer intern with Wharton-Smith Inc., the general contractor working on The Villages High School’s new campus in Sumter County.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Sumter commissioners slash property tax rate

Sumter’s commissioners have delivered the county’s largest property tax rate cut in 15 years. In a brief budget workshop without debate, the board — complete with two recent appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis — unanimously approved a 9.1% rate cut on Tuesday. The 2023 maximum rate...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

