I met migrant workers whose lives were nothing like mine. I lived a comfortable life as a pastor. Listening to parents of Head Start children taught me our lives could be different, and yet similar. I doubt any of the parents wanted my job. I thanked God they helped put the salad on my plate and onion on my burgers because we all loved our children and wanted them to thrive.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO