Carlinville business cited under new state law

Calhoun, Jersey and Madison counties are among 28 now listed by the Illinois Department of Public Health as having High Community Level for COVID-19. On Wednesday, the IDPH was listing a total of 76,931 cases and 802 COVID-related deaths to date for Madison County. Jersey County had 6,706 cases and 73 deaths. Calhoun County had 1,610 cases and five deaths. Macoupin County had 13,768 cases and 142 deaths. Greene County had 3,805 cases and 46 deaths. On Wednesday Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an updated executive order amending testing requirements for some unvaccinated health care employees and removing mandates for other industries.

MADISON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO