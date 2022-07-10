ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlinville, IL

Carlinville business cited under new state law

advantagenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA business owner in Carlinville could be one of the first in the area charged in connection with a new state law passed to help battle the theft of catalytic converters. Mark A. Schafer...

www.advantagenews.com

The Telegraph

Calhoun, Jersey, Madison now on high COVID list

Calhoun, Jersey and Madison counties are among 28 now listed by the Illinois Department of Public Health as having High Community Level for COVID-19. On Wednesday, the IDPH was listing a total of 76,931 cases and 802 COVID-related deaths to date for Madison County.  Jersey County had 6,706 cases and 73 deaths. Calhoun County had 1,610 cases and five deaths. Macoupin County had 13,768 cases and 142 deaths. Greene County had 3,805 cases and 46 deaths.   On Wednesday Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an updated executive order amending testing requirements for some unvaccinated health care employees and removing mandates for other industries.
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

License not renewed for Granite City mobile home park

EDWARDSVILLE - Annual licenses for six of seven Madison County mobile home parks were approved at Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting. The license for Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home Park, located in the 3100 block of W. Chain of Rocks Road, Granite City, was held pending the resolution of a number of issues.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Route 109 repave starts Monday

Illinois Route 109 between Godfrey and Jerseyville is about to get an entire repave. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation will start the project to lay new asphalt on an 8-mile stretch of road between US 67 and IL 3. But unlike two previous projects this summer, traffic will still be able to get through.
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Hartford receives OSLAD grant for Confluence Tower

The Village of Hartford has received a $90,000 OSLAD Grant from the state. Illinois established the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program in 1986. The stated purpose is to help facilities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities. This money will go toward improvements at the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower has reopened for the season.
HARTFORD, IL
labortribune.com

Illinois moves toward making ‘right-to-work’ illegal

AFLCIO’s Drea will lead rally on July 21 in Collinsville. Collinsville, IL – Union leaders and members will unite on Thursday, July 21 in support of Illinois’ unique Workers Rights Amendment proposal, which would make so-called “right-to-work” virtually illegal in the state, unlike all others.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Alton Athletic Association proposes banner project

The green light poles around Alton may eventually be decorated with banners showcasing student athletes in the Alton School District. The Alton Athletic Association is collaborating with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton and other business leaders to create a program in which pictures of the students from both Alton Middle School and Alton High School would be displayed on these poles all over town.
ALTON, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during July 3-9, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Larone Walton, 32 of Carlinville, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, domestic battery, and resisting a peace officer in connection with a July 4 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

East Alton couple facing drug charges

An East Alton couple was charged with three Class 1 drug felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Alyssa A. Winson, 33, and Jonathan C. Metz, 39, both of the same address in East Alton, were charged with controlled substance trafficking, possession with intent to a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
EAST ALTON, IL
#State Law#Macoupin County Court#Central Core Company Llc
Effingham Radio

IDOC and Vandalia Mayor Release Statements on Vandalia Correctional Center

The Illinois Department of Corrections and the Vandalia Mayor have released statements in regards to the Vandalia Correctional Center. “I want to dispel some false information that is being spread throughout the state and specifically at Vandalia Correctional Center. Vandalia Correctional Center is NOT closing nor was it being considered for closure.
VANDALIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Belleville Diocese to sell bishop’s residence, use cash for anti-abortion battle

BELLEVILLE — The Catholic Diocese of Belleville said Tuesday it will sell the home its bishops have lived in for 70 years and use the proceeds in the fight against abortion. Bishop Michael McGovern made the decision to sell the residence, a 13-bedroom, 160-year-old home just outside of downtown Belleville, after a year of discussions among clergy and laity, according to a release.
BELLEVILLE, IL
wlds.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Springfield Man on Cass County Warrants

Information has been released about an arrest in Morgan County from yesterday evening involving the U.S. Marshals. U.S. Marshals of the Central District of Illinois booked 24 year old Joshua D. Lowe of Springfield into the Morgan County Jail at 6:23PM on Cass County charges of home invasion, mob action, conspiracy, and battery.
CASS COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wlds.com

Carlinville Pleads Guilty In Fatal Virden Stabbing

A Carlinville man has pleaded guilty to first degree murder in a 2021 stabbing in Virden. 21 year old Dalton M.K. Obermark of Carlinville pled guilty yesterday to first degree murder in the February 1, 2021 stabbing death of 58 year old John W. Rennie at his home in Virden.
advantagenews.com

COPS bike ride across Illinois starts in Alton

A group representing the surviving family members of police officers who died in the line of duty will hold a memorial bike ride across Illinois starting Thursday July 14 in Alton. Concerns of Police Survivors, or COPS, will begin the ride tomorrow morning from Alton and wrap it up with an event on Sunday in Chicago.
ALTON, IL
Q985

Explore A Village Dating Back To 1350 A.D. While Hiking In Illinois

Illinois is full of historical sites and landmarks dating back hundreds of years. Obviously, there is a lot of history in Chicago, there are the childhood homes of former United States presidents, and a lot of natural history as well. Did you know there are preserved villages dating back to the middle ages and even earlier in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

City Considering Contract for Trash Service After Numerous Complaints

The City of Jacksonville is working to help residents get out of a stinky situation when it comes to their trash service. City Clerk Skip Bradshaw reported during last night’s City Council workshop session, that the city is working toward the pursuit of a city contract with a waste hauler for garbage service.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Solar webinar is today

You can still get registered / tune in to today’s solar education webinar, hosted by the non-profit Illinois Solar Education Association. “Power Your Home With the Sun” is an hour-long presentation that will discuss the various aspects of going solar. A “solar 101” according to the host of the talk.
TROY, IL

