Weather Now: Nice & Dry Today; Warmer this Week

By Britney Trumpy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eta9S_0gadxyXZ00

Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off the day with lots of sunshine and are looking forward to a lovely afternoon full of sun and quiet comfortable weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0gadxyXZ00

The afternoon will be equally as nice as yesterday with lots of sunshine and continued dry weather through to early Tuesday. Highs today will be in the low 80s once again with even lower dew points (in the 40s!!!….that’s fall-like air in July).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IBb5_0gadxyXZ00

If you’re planning on heading out on the bay or ocean waters in the morning, the weather looks great with northeast winds 5-10kts and waves less than a foot in the bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7MUA_0gadxyXZ00

Our stretch of cool quiet and dry weather comes to an end on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00q8j0_0gadxyXZ00

We’ll see a number of chances for rain showers both in the morning as well as in the late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves across our area. Later this week that front lingers just off the coast leading to some more unsettled weather through to the end of the workweek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPgGB_0gadxyXZ00

While widespread heavy rain isn’t expected hopefully the multiple rain chances can help to put a dent in our current drought conditions.

Pinpoint Weather 12

