Gilbert royalty crowned

GILBERT — Ella Sandquist was crowned Little Miss Gilbert 2022 at a ceremony at the Gilbert Community Center July 1. She is the daughter of Scott and Monique Sandquist of Gilbert.

Vinessa Peterson, daughter of Spencer and Nichole Peterson of Gilbert, was crowned princess.

A past Little Miss Gilbert, Amanda Bartoletti, did the honors at the coronation. She was queen in 2011. The 2022 royalty will ride in area parades throughout this year and in 2023 until the new queen is crowned.

The candidates sell $1 raffle tickets, with proceeds going toward the July 3 and 4 festivities.