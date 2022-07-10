ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Video: Warm and dry in New Hampshire

By Josh Judge
WMUR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. — What a weekend for outdoor summer activities...sunny skies and very comfortable. Temps and humidity will start increasing in the week ahead. After a gorgeous start to the weekend, sunshine and low humidity...

www.wmur.com

WMUR.com

Video: Scattered storms with possible downpours in New Hampshire

Another system is moving through today as we'll dodge more scattered storms this afternoon. A sunny stretch follows through the weekend. Partial sunshine and a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. One or two could have brief heavy downpours and gusty winds between 2-6 p.m. It will be cooler with highs in the 70s to near 80 with a light breeze.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Scattered showers overnight in New Hampshire

After a quieter afternoon, another system approaches with shower or storm chances before the week ends. This evening will remain dry with some clouds around before showers move in later tonight and overnight. There may be a downpour or rumble of thunder and lows will be in the 50s to lower 60s.
WMUR.com

Video: Classic July day in New Hampshire

After some severe thunderstorms Tuesday, the sunny stretch continues with a few more rain/storm chances in the forecast. This afternoon will be partly sunny, warm and still a bit humid. There is a very slight chance of a spot shower on a light westerly breeze (sea breeze at the coastline.) Highs will be in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Clearing overnight after severe storms in New Hampshire

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of New Hampshire until 9 p.m. After hazy sunshine, building warmth and humidity, scattered showers and thunderstorms developed. Severe storms brought strong winds, hail and heavier downpours. Temperatures will be in the 80s with dew points in the 60s. Any showers...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Severe storms leave impact across New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Strong winds from severe storms left an impact across the state on Tuesday. More than 10,000 people were without power around 7 p.m. Tuesday because of the storms. Nearly 2,700 outages were New Hampshire Electric Co-Op customers. There were 6,082 Eversource customers left without power. Unitil was under 400 outages and Liberty had some scattered outages too.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Yelp names the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition. The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

A Maine Road Has the Highest Speed Limit East of the Mississippi

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you are the type of person that likes to "hammer down" on the open road, then Maine might just be the place for you. The entire East Coast has pretty conservative speed limits, unlike out west. Portions of Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming have 80 mph speed limits. The highest posted speed limit in the country is 85 mph, and can be found only on Texas State Highway 130.
MAINE STATE
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
WMTW

A sign of Maine! Multiple moose spotted in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, Maine — Maine is known for moose and there were a couple of moose hanging out in the Yarmouth area on Monday. Meghan Germano shared video with WMTW showing two moose crossing North Road just down the hill from the fire station around 6:30 Monday evening. One moose can be seen staring at traffic before slowly continuing across the street and heading into some woods.
YARMOUTH, ME
92 Moose

How A Maine Town Pranks Visitors From Massachusetts & New York

Most of the time, people who visit the rugged coast of Maine know what to expect: fresh air, local characters, quaint shops, great seafood, and amazing photo opportunities!. But, some people want more to do! When those people ask the residents of Machiasport, and surrounding communities, what there is to do on the Maine coast they're often sent to the Bucks Harbor Shopping Mall.

