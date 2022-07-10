ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Every Kansan can vote on crucial abortion amendment. Make sure you’re registered here

By Editorials
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqr6r_0gadtzzm00
Turnout will be key in determining whether lawmakers can make your personal health care decisions for you. Charlie Riedel Associated Press file photo

The world is watching Kansas.

This is not hyperbole. On Aug. 2, Kansans will decide if yes, politicians can make a woman’s health care decisions, or no, women should be allowed to make their own choices, independent of state government.

The constitutional referendum on abortion and women’s health is the first in the nation since the U.S. Supreme Court’s troubling decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The stakes are enormous.

A yes vote on the Kansas amendment would allow lawmakers to restrict abortion more severely or ban it outright in the state — something they are likely to do, and quickly.

But Kansans cannot take part in that decision if they are not eligible to vote, or do not turn out to vote on Aug. 2 or earlier by mail or ballot. We urge everyone, in the strongest possible terms, to make sure you are registered, and have a concrete plan to cast a ballot.

The first step is to make sure your registration is current and valid. There are several ways to review your voter status, including most local election offices, but the best and easiest place is at myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView

Checking registration is essential for people who don’t vote often, or who have moved recently. Students 18 and older are also urged to review their registration.

Not registered? Tuesday, July 12, is the deadline to do so for the August primary. You can register in person at the election office or satellite offices in many city halls. You can also register by paper application (fax and email are often acceptable — check your election office — and so is the U.S. Postal Service, but it’s pretty late for that.)

Online registration is also possible. Do so at kdor.ks.gov/apps/voterreg/

In Kansas, voters are asked to declare a party affiliation at registration, or register as unaffiliated. Party members vote in their respective primary races.

But remember this critical fact: All registered Kansas voters can vote on the abortion amendment. Let’s say that again: All registered Kansas voters can cast a ballot on the abortion question, no matter which party you belong to, or if you belong to no party at all.

Make no mistake: The abortion amendment hangs in the balance, and turnout will likely decide the issue. Supporters of the amendment insisted on an August vote because they wanted a low-turnout election, with motivated Republican voters showing up at the polls and Democrats and independents staying home.

They may have been too clever by half. There are just a few genuinely competitive Republican primaries, especially in national and statewide races. Democrats and independents, on the other hand, energized by the Supreme Court abortion decision, may be motivated to cast ballots.

Registrations are up since the court’s decision. That’s a good sign.

Registration and voting are essential in every corner of Kansas, but we think Johnson County voters have a special opportunity here.

In April, there were roughly 1.92 million Kansans registered to vote. Of those, approximately 445,000 lived in Johnson County — by far the most of any county in the state. Roughly 23% of the state’s registered voters live in Johnson County.

In 2018, Laura Kelly got 46,000 more Johnson County votes than Kris Kobach, a margin which ensured her election as governor and saved the state from disaster. Roughly 270,000 voters cast ballots in Johnson County in that race. A similar turnout could decide the abortion question.

There is simply no reason to skip this vote.

Of course, all votes (and voters) matter. We urge our friends in rural areas to register and vote, in urban areas, in college towns and county seats, in every place and community where people gather and govern themselves. Old, young, in the middle — everyone. It’s that important.

Cynics in our midst insist voting doesn’t matter. Cynical politicians want to manipulate outcomes by rigging election dates and working to suppress turnout. We cannot let them prevail.

Register to vote now, and cast your ballot when it’s time.

Comments / 1

Related
Kansas Reflector

Derek Schmidt campaign tries to have it both ways on Kansas diversity and fundamental rights

Derek Schmidt’s campaign talks out of both sides of its mouth when it comes to diversity. When handling questions about fundamental rights, the presumptive Republican gubernatorial candidate’s operation says different things depending on the audience. Should women have a right to access birth control? Should LGBTQ people have a right to, well, exist? It depends! […] The post Derek Schmidt campaign tries to have it both ways on Kansas diversity and fundamental rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Star

If Kansans vote for abortion amendment, these restrictions could go into effect

Kansas’ August vote on abortion rights will determine the future for two Brownback era abortion restrictions that were deemed unenforceable by state judges. In 2015, Kansas lawmakers passed a ban on dilation and evacuation abortions, a common second trimester procedure. Kansas was the first state in the nation to pass such a ban but it was never enforced as it was immediately blocked by a court order, setting off several years of litigation.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Kobach
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Republican Party#Abortion Issues#Election State#Republican Primaries#Local Election#Kansan#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Pratt Tribune

The abortion amendment battle, one yard at a time

I’m a dog walker and bicycle commuter, so I spend a lot of time on residential streets at less than highway speed. One result of this is that I notice and pay attention to campaign yard signs. As the vote over the proposed anti-abortion amendment approaches, that attention is paying off.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Doctor’s perspective: Vote “No” on abortion amendment Aug. 2 | Commentary

As a physician, I took for granted a woman’s right to choose. Now Kansans may lose that right. I practiced many years in Wichita as a family physician. One of the most rewarding parts of my practice was obstetrics. I was glad when women who received a positive pregnancy test result were happy. However, some obviously were not. In those situations, I would counsel the woman about her options: to continue the pregnancy and keep the child; to continue the pregnancy and plan an adoption; or to end the pregnancy. I emphasized that she should take the time to carefully consider her options, and that I would support her decision.
WICHITA, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
8K+
Followers
850
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy