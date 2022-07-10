Every Kansan can vote on crucial abortion amendment. Make sure you’re registered here

Turnout will be key in determining whether lawmakers can make your personal health care decisions for you. Charlie Riedel Associated Press file photo

The world is watching Kansas.

This is not hyperbole. On Aug. 2, Kansans will decide if yes, politicians can make a woman’s health care decisions, or no, women should be allowed to make their own choices, independent of state government.

The constitutional referendum on abortion and women’s health is the first in the nation since the U.S. Supreme Court’s troubling decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The stakes are enormous.

A yes vote on the Kansas amendment would allow lawmakers to restrict abortion more severely or ban it outright in the state — something they are likely to do, and quickly.

But Kansans cannot take part in that decision if they are not eligible to vote, or do not turn out to vote on Aug. 2 or earlier by mail or ballot. We urge everyone, in the strongest possible terms, to make sure you are registered, and have a concrete plan to cast a ballot.

The first step is to make sure your registration is current and valid. There are several ways to review your voter status, including most local election offices, but the best and easiest place is at myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView

Checking registration is essential for people who don’t vote often, or who have moved recently. Students 18 and older are also urged to review their registration.

Not registered? Tuesday, July 12, is the deadline to do so for the August primary. You can register in person at the election office or satellite offices in many city halls. You can also register by paper application (fax and email are often acceptable — check your election office — and so is the U.S. Postal Service, but it’s pretty late for that.)

Online registration is also possible. Do so at kdor.ks.gov/apps/voterreg/

In Kansas, voters are asked to declare a party affiliation at registration, or register as unaffiliated. Party members vote in their respective primary races.

But remember this critical fact: All registered Kansas voters can vote on the abortion amendment. Let’s say that again: All registered Kansas voters can cast a ballot on the abortion question, no matter which party you belong to, or if you belong to no party at all.

Make no mistake: The abortion amendment hangs in the balance, and turnout will likely decide the issue. Supporters of the amendment insisted on an August vote because they wanted a low-turnout election, with motivated Republican voters showing up at the polls and Democrats and independents staying home.

They may have been too clever by half. There are just a few genuinely competitive Republican primaries, especially in national and statewide races. Democrats and independents, on the other hand, energized by the Supreme Court abortion decision, may be motivated to cast ballots.

Registrations are up since the court’s decision. That’s a good sign.

Registration and voting are essential in every corner of Kansas, but we think Johnson County voters have a special opportunity here.

In April, there were roughly 1.92 million Kansans registered to vote. Of those, approximately 445,000 lived in Johnson County — by far the most of any county in the state. Roughly 23% of the state’s registered voters live in Johnson County.

In 2018, Laura Kelly got 46,000 more Johnson County votes than Kris Kobach, a margin which ensured her election as governor and saved the state from disaster. Roughly 270,000 voters cast ballots in Johnson County in that race. A similar turnout could decide the abortion question.

There is simply no reason to skip this vote.

Of course, all votes (and voters) matter. We urge our friends in rural areas to register and vote, in urban areas, in college towns and county seats, in every place and community where people gather and govern themselves. Old, young, in the middle — everyone. It’s that important.

Cynics in our midst insist voting doesn’t matter. Cynical politicians want to manipulate outcomes by rigging election dates and working to suppress turnout. We cannot let them prevail.

Register to vote now, and cast your ballot when it’s time.