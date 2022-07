Sadly, over the weekend, two people lost their lives to criminal gun violence. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while attending a birthday party in a church hall in Fairfield. In Bridgeport, there were two shootings, one of which also resulted in a loss of life. When there is a national headline regarding criminal gun violence, my opponent, Cristin McCarthy-Vahey, likes to use buzz words like “enough” and say, “we must do more,” but on the recent local shootings, she is silent. Why?

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO