The Earth Moves: Examining the Solstice

One question keeps bouncing around my mind as I look at this image from the new James Webb Space Telescope: How is this real? I have followed the story of Webb for years, chronicling the ups and downs and controversies the mission has experienced on its way to becoming a real, functioning telescope. I’ve talked with many dozens of scientists and engineers about how the observatory works and the kind of high-resolution images it is designed to produce. I was there, three miles from the launchpad, when this thing blasted off of the planet last year. This is all very real. And yet I still can’t believe what I’m seeing in this picture of the Carina Nebula, a luminous region about 7,600 light-years away.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO