The Earth Moves: Examining the Solstice

By Dan Rattiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Tuesday, June 21, was the summer solstice, when those of us in the Northern Hemisphere got the most hours of daylight. It was a glorious thing. The sun rose at 5:25 a.m. here. It set 15 hours later at 8:31 p.m. It...

The Atlantic

The Coolest Space Picture I’ve Ever Seen

One question keeps bouncing around my mind as I look at this image from the new James Webb Space Telescope: How is this real? I have followed the story of Webb for years, chronicling the ups and downs and controversies the mission has experienced on its way to becoming a real, functioning telescope. I’ve talked with many dozens of scientists and engineers about how the observatory works and the kind of high-resolution images it is designed to produce. I was there, three miles from the launchpad, when this thing blasted off of the planet last year. This is all very real. And yet I still can’t believe what I’m seeing in this picture of the Carina Nebula, a luminous region about 7,600 light-years away.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Red lightning: The electrifying weather phenomenon explained

During some thunderstorms, red lightning called sprites shoot up into the top of the atmosphere. Red lightning, also known as a "sprite", is an intriguing weather phenomenon associated with certain very intense thunderstorms. While an ordinary lightning flash extends downward from the clouds to the ground, a sprite shoots way up into the upper reaches of the atmosphere.
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

Catch July's "Buck Moon", brightest supermoon of the year

MIAMI - Look to the sky this week for a celestial sight - the "Buck Moon," the brightest supermoon of 2022. Definitions of a supermoon can vary, but the term generally denotes a full moon that is brighter and closer to Earth than normal and thus appears larger in the night sky. Some astronomers say that the phenomenon occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee -- which is its closest approach to Earth in orbit.On Wednesday, July 13 at 5:06 a.m. the moon was at perigee. The moon was about 222,089 miles away, about 17,000 miles closer...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Watch SpaceX launch its latest cargo mission to the ISS

SpaceX will launch its latest cargo mission to the International Space Station this evening. The space organization has scheduled liftoff for 8:44 p.m. EDT from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission has been a long time coming and will carry crucial supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Chester Zoo welcomes arrival of rare penguin chicks

Penguin Island at Chester Zoo is "buzzing with activity" after welcoming the arrival of nine endangered Humboldt penguin chicks. Humboldts are typically found on the rocky shores of Peru and Chile and they are at risk of extinction due to climate change and overfishing. Keepers have named most of the...
ANIMALS
NBC News

Ancient jawbone found in Spain may shed light on evolution of human face

A 1.4 million-year-old fragment of fossilized skull could provide a new understanding of how the human face developed, a team of paleontologists has said. The fossil, a piece of jawbone belonging to an ancient ancestor of homo sapiens and possibly the oldest archaic human fossil found in Europe, was found in the Atapuerca Mountains in northern Spain on June 30.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Astronomers detect a radio 'heartbeat' billions of light-years from Earth

Astronomers at MIT and elsewhere have detected a strange and persistent radio signal from a far-off galaxy that appears to be flashing with surprising regularity. The signal is classified as a fast radio burst, or FRB—an intensely strong burst of radio waves of unknown astrophysical origin, that typically lasts for a few milliseconds at most. However, this new signal persists for up to three seconds, about 1,000 times longer than the average FRB. Within this window, the team detected bursts of radio waves that repeat every 0.2 seconds in a clear periodic pattern, similar to a beating heart.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

A Swarm of Swimming Robots to Search for Life Under the Ice on Europa

When Galileo pointed his telescope at Jupiter 400 years ago, he saw three blobs of light around the giant planet, which he at first thought were fixed stars. He kept looking, and eventually, he spotted a fourth blob and noticed the blobs were moving. Galileo’s discovery of objects orbiting something other than Earth—which we call the Galilean moons in his honour—struck a blow to the Ptolemaic (geocentric) worldview of the time.
ASTRONOMY
CNN

July's buck moon may light up the sky in a particularly big way

(CNN) — July's full moon, the buck moon, may illuminate the sky on Wednesday in a particularly big way. The buck moon will appear full from Tuesday morning to early Friday, according to NASA. It will reach its peak on Wednesday at 2:48 p.m. ET, but will not be fully visible in North America until moonrise. For those who catch a glimpse, it might appear larger and brighter than other moons of 2022 because it's a supermoon.
ASTRONOMY
#Earth#Winter Solstice#Fish
Ars Technica

Camo Sharks documents hunt for evidence that great white sharks change color

This year marks the 10th anniversary of National Geographic's Sharkfest, and the NatGeo channel is marking the occasion with an intriguing new documentary exploring whether great white sharks can change their color to hunt more effectively. Camo Sharks follows marine biologist and research coordinator for Blue Wilderness Research Unit Ryan Johnson and graduate student Gibbs Kuguru in the field as they attempt to gather evidence to support the hypothesis that these ocean predators can tweak the dermal cells in their skin to change color as a means of camouflage.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Undead planets: The unusual conditions of the first exoplanet detection

The first ever exoplanets were discovered 30 years ago around a rapidly rotating star, called a pulsar. Now, astronomers have revealed that these planets may be incredibly rare. The new work will be presented tomorrow (Tuesday 12 July) at the National Astronomy Meeting (NAM 2022) by Iuliana Nițu, a Ph.D. student at the University of Manchester.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

What will happen when spacecraft DART crashes into an asteroid

NASA’s DART spacecraft was launched last November on a mission right out of a Hollywood movie plot: to intercept an asteroid headed toward Earth and attempt to knock it off its course. Fortunately, asteroid Dimorphos isn’t really on a collision course with our planet, though it will come close enough to be classified as a near-Earth object, but the idea is to test out the system in case we ever do find an asteroid threatening a collision with Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

Jurassic insect wore eggs on its legs, fossils show

Insects that lived 160 million years ago wore clusters of eggs dangling off their legs, like grapes hanging from vines. Scientists recently discovered evidence of this parental behavior in remarkably well-preserved fossils that may be the earliest example of brood care — in which a parent protects their eggs or young offspring by carrying them — in an insect species.
WILDLIFE

