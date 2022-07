COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A 2-year-old child was shot in the foot during what police say was a drug deal that turned violent. Officers were called to Housel Park on Friday after reports of two vehicles speeding away and shots being fired. A person called dispatchers a short time later from a vehicle saying her 23-month-old sibling had been shot in the foot at the park, according to a Sedalia Police Department news release.

