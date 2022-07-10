Jesus would like to join an active family that loves sports as much as he does

To Jesus, life is one big opportunity, and he doesn’t plan to miss out on it. He loves being involved in as much as he can, from playing sports to taking walks and hanging out with his friends. He also loves watching sports, especially when it involves his favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Jesus, 16, also loves playing sports-related video games. In school, he likes studying science.

Others describe Jesus as caring and helpful. He said he cares about others when they’re sad and he works hard to be a good person. Jesus would like to join an active family that loves sports and would give him the one-on-one attention he needs in order to thrive. He would do best with a family committed to guiding him and providing him with structure and routine.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org , send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Jesus’ case number is CH-7733.