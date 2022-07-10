ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State

Want to run for state office without meeting the qualifications? Don’t, reader says

By Staff
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pfw2l_0gadsvV500

Fraught race

While I do not disagree with some of her views on the education of our children, I do question the legal qualifications of Ellen Weaver to be on the ballot for superintendent of education since she Is not qualified and did not have the required master’s degree at the time she registered to run for office.

As an analogy, I do not believe that a citizen and resident of Lexington County would be qualified and allowed to register to run for public office in Richland County on the basis of a statement that she would move and become a resident in Richland County before Election Day.

It sets a bad precedent and might become an issue for the courts to decide.

Edward L. Grimsley, Columbia

Name men, too

Women have been having abortions since pre-biblical times. When the male-dominated church decided women had to be “controlled,” the female reproductive system was an easy target. No birth control, no abortion, little sex education meant that men could easily keep them subservient.

Now state governments are trying to do what the church did by criminalizing abortion and even threatening to hold a woman criminally responsible if she miscarries.

I propose that if women who have or seek to have an abortion have their names in the public record for arrests, the men who impregnated them be named as well. No woman impregnates herself.

It would be of interest to find out if a federal, state, or community politician was the reason someone in his office sought abortion services. Or if a pastor was the reason a choir member sought an abortion. And, I feel certain school administrations would want to know if a coach is the reason an athlete or cheerleader sought an abortion.

SCOTUS, state governors and legislatures are practicing medicine without a license. It would be interesting to see if they could be sued for malpractice.

Louise Plodinec, Aiken

Take fight to polls

June 24, 2022, is etched in history as the day America’s highest court stripped women of the right to have control over their bodies.

Yes, people are angry about the Roe v. Wade ruling, but we cannot succumb to the anger. We must use our energy to take action and fight judicial misguidance and legislative ineptitude.

We have marched to show our disapproval of the ruling, and the subsequent proposed legislation that will penalize women and physicians.

Now we must march to the polls.

The fight must and will continue in Congress and the courts, but the fight at the polls must also be won. Replacing our current elected officials with those who respect women and women’s rights can only be accomplished by getting out every voter who supports the right of women to have control of their bodies. We must remove those policymakers who are willing to allow the loss of women’s lives, bodily autonomy and livelihood with unabashed bluster.

I urge everyone who understands this to stand with us and fight. We cannot stop just because we are tired of fighting. We must continue because it is the right thing to do.

Lady June Cole, Ph.D., Columbia

Time for change

Well, they finally did it. They were determined to set the United States back to the dark ages by overturning the landmark case of Roe v. Wade.

It is time to get rid of the super majority that Mitch McConnell is responsible for, and expand the Supreme Court to 13. The confidence in the Supreme Court has hit an all time low.

Ronald M. Andersen, Winnsboro

Comments / 2

Related
WLTX.com

Lexington Richland 5 attorney calls district 'dysfunctional'

IRMO, S.C. — Lexington-Richland 5 School District attorney Andrea White notified the board on Wednesday that she would no longer be working for them, with a letter of resignation. School Board Chairwoman, Jan Hammond, says she and the rest of the board feel completely blindsided. "I've always had the...
LEXINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#Election Local#Birth Control#State Governors#Politics#Columbia
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County magistrate suspended over performance

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Edgefield County magistrate has been suspended for 90 days without pay for failing to perform his duties, according to the South Carolina chief justice. Edgefield County Magistrate James A. McLaurin Jr. has repeatedly failed to conduct bond hearings in a timely manner in violation of...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia woman sentenced in tax refund fraud case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia woman was sentenced in federal court after being found guilty in a tax refund scheme. Alice Felder-Lucas, 58, was sentenced to three years in federal prison. Evidence at court said Felder-Lucas filed a 1040 tax return for a refund of $708,190. Investigators said she...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Richland Two Board names Vincent McClinton new principal at Blythewood Academy

Richland Two Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to approve Vincent L. McClinton as principal of Blythewood Academy. Richland School District Two superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis, recommended McClinton for the position and said he was proud to recommend the long-serving employee. “Since 2006, Mr. McClinton has shown a deep commitment...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia eyes new rule requiring reporting lost, stolen firearms to police

COLUMBIA — Some Columbia City Council members have not given up on local gun rules. City leaders are exploring an ordinance that would require residents to report lost or stolen firearms to police. The measure could come before the council as early as August if it's found to be supported by state law, said Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, who is leading the push.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Looking for a job? The City of Cayce is hiring

The City of Cayce is home to more than 12,500 people, making it the fourth largest city in Richland County — and it takes a village to keep it running, according to Beth White, the city’s benefits and payroll administrator. “We have all types of positions, from police...
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Governor welcomes first grandchild

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Governor and First Lady McMaster have announced the birth of their first grandchild from their daughter Mary Rogers. Rogers and her husband welcomed baby boy James Dargan Herskovitz on June 27, 2022. The Office of the Governor released the following statement:. Notice a spelling or...
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

It is deadlier to walk in these 3 South Carolina spots than most places in the US, study shows

Walking in South Carolina and three metro areas in particular is deadlier than in most other places in the nation, a new study shows. The study, released on Tuesday by Smart Growth America, lists Charleston-North Charleston, Columbia and Greenville-Anderson among the 20 deadliest metro areas in the U.S. for pedestrians. It also cites South Carolina as the third deadliest among the states for pedestrians.
POLITICS
WIS-TV

Kershaw County to hold virtual earthquake town hall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County and the Town of Elgin announced the date for a virtual earthquake town hall meeting. Organizers said the event will take place Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will be livestreamed on Kershaw County’s Facebook and Youtube pages.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
5K+
Followers
388
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy