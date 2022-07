For the second year in a row, Adalia Coleman has been named the VaSID Track Athlete of the Year. Coleman, a sophomore from Warrenton, Va., finished the season ranked fifth in the country in the 100 meter dash (11.90) and 20th in the 200 meter dash (24.58). She earned All-American status in the 100 meter dash with a fourth place finish (11.80) at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field National Championships. The USTFCCCA South Region Track Athlete of the Year and ODAC Track Athlete of the Year, she won conference titles in the 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash this season.

