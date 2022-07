Pella Regional Health Center is partnering with the Oskaloosa Lions Club to offer free vision screenings for children, from 6 months old through kindergarten, on Tuesday, August 2 from 4-6 pm. The screenings will be conducted by Iowa KidSight, a service project of the Lions Club of Iowa, in the Conference Room at the hospital. Parents should enter with their children through the northeast side of the hospital through Entrance 5 off Hazel Street. The screenings are designed to provide early detection and treatment of vision impairments in young children. After the screenings are complete, results are sent in to be interpreted by specialists with the University of Iowa Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences. If a potential vision problem is detected, parents or guardians receive a letter of referral as well as a list of local ophthalmologists and optometrists. To ensure there are no obstacles in getting to an eye care professional and to ensure the screening program is referring appropriately, follow-up will be conducted for any child being referred. Iowa KidSight is a joint project of the Lions Clubs of Iowa and the Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, dedicated to enhancing the early detection and treatment of vision impairments in young children (target population 6 months of age through kindergarten) in Iowa communities through screening and public education.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO