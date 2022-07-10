Another Casper making Mille Lacs proud

When those who grew up around the town of Isle back in the day are asked about the Casper family, most refer to the exploits of the four girls —Julann, Patty, Gail and Jill — after all, they were each stellar athletes at Isle High and fine representatives of all that is good about the Mille Lacs area.

But James and Donna Casper also had two boys, Tim and John, who it seems most times took a back seat to the four prima donnas.

As of late, the Casper name is again making waves in the sporting world, but this time at a national level. And, as per custom, John is still being upstaged, but this time by his three sons, Ty, Clay and especially Wyatt, who is making a name for himself as a star on the national rodeo circuit.

Wyatt Casper was born in Isle, but by age five he and his family were on the move to Oklahoma where his dad and mom took an interest in cattle roping. This avocation was passed on to the three boys, and Wyatt soon became not only a good roper, but later decided to take up the more dangerous event — bronco riding.

He went to college where he not only got into the art of riding broncos, but also met Lesley, also in the rodeo realm as a barrel-racer, who would eventually become his wife.

As the story goes, the first impression Lesley had of Wyatt may not have been too favorable. Lesley told friends she thought Wyatt was a bit brash or maybe even stuck up. But, soon she cottoned to the real Wyatt Casper — whom most who’ve gotten to know the young man realize he is exactly the opposite of into himself. He comes off as being a very well grounded, caring, and thoughtful person in every respect.

“My mom is a teacher and my dad was a truck driver and both taught me a lot about having a good work ethic,” Wyatt recalls. He said that work ethic has transferred to his preparation in his chosen career as a bronco rider.

Married by age 21 and with two children, Wyatt found solace in the fact he had some good welding skills from his college days to fall back on, but still maintained his devotion to the rodeo circuit, but things were not always rosy.

In 2019, he actually lost money on the rodeo circuit and a broken neck on the job, also set him back.

But 2020 became a break-out year for the Mille Lacs native. He won the very prestigious American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, along with several other events which allowed him to finish second in the world standings with total winnings of $320,984.

He followed that banner year with earnings of $151,990 in 2021, placing him eighth worldwide.

His career earnings heading into 2022 were $615,718.

As for his success so far, he remains humble in light of the star he has become, saying, that this career has taken him around the world and he has made so many friends and met so many good people, but his religious beliefs and his family have always been number one in his life.

Another success story in the tradition of outstanding performances in sports by the Casper family.

Wyatt Casper

by the numbers:

Career earnings: $615,718

2021 world standings place: 8th

2021 Wrangler NFR standings place: 10th

2021 Wrangler NFR earnings: $67,042

2021 earnings: $151,990

Education: Balko (Okla.) High School, 2014; Clarendon (Texas) College, associates in welding

NFR Qualifications: 2 (2020-21)

Professional

2022 Highlights

• Won the Red Bluff (Calif.) Round-Up

• Won the Jordan (Mont.) Match Xtreme Bronc Ride

Career Highlights

• 2021: Qualified for his second career NFR and second in a row. He finished eighth in the world standings with $151,990. He earned $67,042 at the NFR. He placed in four rounds and won Round 7. Won the Texas (Waco) Circuit Finals, the North Texas State Fair & Rodeo (Denton, Texas), the Southeastern Livestock Exposition & Rodeo (Montgomery, Ala.), the Coleman (Texas) PRCA Rodeo and Nebraska’s (Berwell) Big Rodeo. Co-champion at the Dixie National Rodeo (Jackson, Miss.)

• 2020: Won Rounds 5 and 9 and placed in seven rounds overall to finish second in the Wrangler NFR average with 774 points on nine head. Finished second in the world standings with $320,984. Won The American (Arlington, Texas), the World’s Oldest Rodeo (Prescott, Ariz.) and the Kit Carson County Pro Rodeo (Burlington, Colo.)

• 2019: Co-champion at the Kitsap Stampede (Bremerton, Wash.). Finished 33rd in the world standings with $40,195.

• 2018: Won the Clark County Fair & Rodeo (Logandale, Nev.). Finished 20th in the world standings with $52,912.

• 2017: Won the Goliad (Texas) County Fair PRCA Rodeo, the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Frontier Days and Rodeo (Weatherford, Texas), and the Lawton (Okla.) Rangers Rodeo. Co-champion at the Hamel (Minn.) Rodeo & Bull Ridin’ Bonanza, the Eagle (Colo.) County Fair & Rodeo, and Iowa’s Championship Rodeo (Sidney). Finished 28th in the world standings with $40,133.

• 2016: Won the Woodward (Okla.) Elks Rodeo and the Apache (Okla.) Stampede. Finished 86th in the world with $6,947.

• 2015: Placed 49th in the RAM Rodeo Permit Standings for saddle bronc riding with $797.

Amateur

• Qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo in team roping in 2010 and for saddle bronc riding in 2014.

Personal

5-10, 175 …Married barrel racer Lesley Casper in 2017; son, Cooper, born November 2018; daughter, Cheyenne, born December 2019 … Parents are John and Amy Casper … Brothers Ty and Clay Casper compete in PRCA as ropers, along with brother-in-law Travis Chester … Dad is a truck driver and mom is a teacher … Graduated from Balko (Okla.) High School in 2014 with a class of 15 … Earned his associate in welding from Clarendon (Texas) College … Says he has been involved with rodeo “ever since I could walk” and started competing at about 6 years old … Considers Cheyenne (Wyo.) Frontier Days in 2018 to be his best competition since he placed second there … Looks up to Clarendon College rodeo coach and former PRCA bronc rider Bret Franks … Started jogging to stay in shape for rodeo … Enjoys riding horses, roping and watching his son while at home … Also enjoys working on trucks, golfing and coyote hunting … Is a fan of the Minnesota Vikings … Favorite food is cheese enchiladas … Likes to read The Bible … Favorite movie is Smokey and the Bandit … Listens to Tyler Childers.