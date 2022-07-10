Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto Double Play' game

Two independent sightings of what is thought to be a four to five-foot alligator in the Kalamazoo River caused a 140-acre Michigan nature center to close. The Whitehouse Nature Center, owned and operated by Albion College, lies a quarter-mile southeast of the Albion campus in Calhoun County. It shut riverside trails and a visitor center Sunday, July 10, after reports of alligator sightings in the portion of the river that runs through the center, Albion College wrote in a statement on Facebook.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO