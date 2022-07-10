ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

A dream for dogs

By Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun Senior Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMan's best friend feels right at home in The Villages thanks to the community having the most dog parks per capita...

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Kissimmee restaurant opening new Orlando location in former Fuddruckers

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Puerto Rican restaurant in Kissimmee is getting ready to open a second location along Colonial Drive in Orlando. Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen is opening up at 4311 E. Colonial Drive, which used to house a Fuddruckers before every Central Florida franchise shuttered in February. [ADD YOUR...
ORLANDO, FL
WHYI Y100

Here Are The Best Fries In Florida

There's nothing more exciting than a serving of fries. Serving as a side, snack and sometimes a meal, french fries are one of the most popular forms of potatoes. While fast food joints come to mind when we think about fries, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have their own take that's beloved by both locals and tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida woman surprised to see 'inflation fee' on restaurant bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — The price of a meal at Macaroni Grill just got more expensive. The national restaurant chain is now charging a $2 "temporary inflation fee." The fee is tacked on the bottom of customers' bills. Customer Alison Burke said she was surprised but she "completely understands" the...
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Wartime tugboat returning to DeLand

The only U.S. Army ST tugboat built during WWII to return to its roots will soon be coming home to DeLand. Known as Tiger, the tugboat, which was built during WWII in DeLand, was due to arrive in Jacksonville Monday, July 11, at Talleyrand terminal. From there it will eventually make its way to DeLand.
DELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Homestead, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Newsweek

'Priceless' Treasure Buried in 1934 Found During Home Renovation

A man in New Jersey has spoken about his joy at discovering buried treasure on his property as he renovated his home, according to reports. Richard Gilson found buried treasure from the 1930s after he began digging a hole as part of his renovations on Friday at his home in Wildwood, according to a 3CBS Philly report.
LIFESTYLE
sltablet.com

Good Neighbor Spotlight Shines On Justin Nichols And Chick-fil-A Clermont

Justin Nichols, Marketing Director for Chick-Fil-A Clermont, was recently awarded the Lake County Sheriff’s Gold Star Award in honor of his years of support in providing lunches to the LCSO Teen Driver Challenge. Chick-fil-A has two restaurants in the City of Clermont, one at 2585 SR50 W, Clermont and...
CLERMONT, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Assisting friends in need

Despite relying on an oxygen tank, Barbara McGee makes an effort to hop on her mower to cut her grass every few weeks. However, McGee’s home needed maintenance beyond what she could handle. That is why her friend Lorry Hein, of the Village of Tall Trees, nominated her house as the first project for Villagers Home Assist, a new program started by the Villagers Habitat for Humanity club. About a dozen club members met Friday at McGee’s house in Lady Lake to pressure wash the home’s exterior, clean the gutters, trim hedges and other chores.
LADY LAKE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Furry#Citrus#The Daily Sun
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Orlando, FL — 30 Top Places!

Are you planning your next breakfast food trip but don’t know where to go just yet?. Orlando in Florida is just the perfect destination. The “City Beautiful” is not just home to world-famous theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando. It’s also home to a...
ORLANDO, FL
Debbie Centeno

Drive Your Own Catamaran this Summer in Catboat Escapes in Clermont

Catboat Escapes is by far one of the best water rides there is. On Catboat Escapes, you will cruise on your own catamaran across lakes in the Clermont Chain of Lakes. If you enjoy nature, you will love this adventure. It is a 2-hour ride through spectacular scenery by mother nature and escorted by a guide. It is serene, yet thrilling to see the array of birds, flora, lakes, canals, and rivers Florida offers.
Villages Daily Sun

New ideas come alive inside Sawgrass Grove

Residents are starting to enjoy the new phase of businesses opening at Sawgrass Grove. On Wednesday, The Market at Sawgrass Grove opened to the public, with multiple new businesses ready to offer their services, including Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe, Willy’s Original, Frenchy’s Wood Fired, Golden Hills Coffee Roasters, The Villages Grown, Southern Oaks Golf Shop and Sawgrass Bar. Little Fin Seafood Shack, The Local Butcher & Market and the teaching kitchen area at The Market will open soon. The Market and McGrady’s Pub join Ezell Regional Recreation Complex, Clifton Cove Putting Course and Southern Oaks Golf Club at Sawgrass Grove, which is designed to bring together dining, entertainment, recreation and golf in one location. The entertainment area featuring the Box Car Stage and outdoor bar will open at a future date. Shade structures designed to look like orange trees are being completed to cover the dance area.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
click orlando

VIDEO: Sanford man catches large bear raiding garage fridge

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford man caught a very large bear raiding a refrigerator in his garage Saturday afternoon. Jason Mickel, the homeowner, said he was alerted by his neighbor that a bear was in his garage. [TRENDING: Florida park temporarily closes due to ‘aggressive alligator’ | Florida man...
SANFORD, FL
orlandomagazine.com

The Ugliest House of the Year

Bernardo Mazzucco won the title of “The Ugliest House of the Year” 2021 in a competition sponsored by HomeVestors, the original “We Buy Ugly Houses” company. After a fiercely competitive national vote, Mazzucco won the highly sought-after prize, beating out nearly 10,000 homes. While this award...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

A Celebrity Chef Is Meeting Guests Right Outside Disney World!

Walt Disney World isn’t the only thing in Orlando!. There are lots of hotels outside of Disney World that guests stay in when they visit Orlando. Some of these are good neighbor hotels, like the Swan and Dolphin Resort, which allow guests to have the same perks they would get at Walt Disney World resorts. The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress is a hotel that features the popular Four Flamingos Restaurant, and a celebrity chef is greeting guests at dinner services this week!
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city needs bigger airport, more grocers

The letter published about Ocala’s growth is a little late. There has been building going on all over Ocala for a few months – one in particular near the Martel dump and new buildings on 60th near the airport. When we moved to the Ocala National Forest, I...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages has little regard for loss of natural habitat

As I drive around Lake and Sumter counties, I am confused at the widespread planting of palm trees. It is rather peculiar since Miami-Dade has recently begun removing the palm tree and replacing them with deciduous trees. The broad leaf trees take in much more carbon dioxide and produce oxygen. Wide swaths of carbon dioxide reducing foliage have been decimated for expansion of The Villages and other new developments with little regard to loss of habitat and the extensive, expensive, and disruptive development of infrastructures.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy