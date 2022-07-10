10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ameerah Jones

Netflix is winning the limited series game, with past projects like Inventing Anna, Clickbait, and The Queen’s Gambit dominating the scene. This year, the streaming giant is hoping to keep their winning streak by releasing Painkiller, a new drama limited series created by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. Fitzerman-Blue previously worked on Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, together with Harpster. Here’s a description of the show’s plot, according to Cosmopolitan: “Painkiller will focus on the opioid crisis that has gripped America since the 1990s. Speaking about how the series will explore the crisis, show creator Newman said: “A tragedy decades in the making, the opioid crisis has become one of the most devastating public health crises of our time. Unlike other drug epidemics, born from underground manufacturing and covert smuggling, this epidemic began by prescription–dispensed by doctors, approved by government regulators and promoted by a family-owned pharmaceutical giant that made billions while betraying the trust of patients and the public.” The series is set to feature an impressive list of actors. If you want to learn more about the cast members appearing in this series, look no further. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Painkiller.
