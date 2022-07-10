10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ameerah Jones

The only people asking the question, “Who is Dorinda Medley?” are those who have been living under a rock for the past 30-ish years. She began her life of fame when she founded her own company in London called DCL Cashmere, where she dressed clients such as Princess Diana. Following her divorce from husband number one, she wed Dr. Richard Medley of New York, and began working on her philanthropy alongside her husband until his 2011 death. She really began living a life of fame when she joined the cast of the Real Housewives of New York City in 2015, and her life has not been the same since. It’s thanks to Dorinda, however, that we all got to know the lovely Marco “The Butler,” who is employed at Blue Stone Manor, her home in The Berkshires. Fans of Dorinda’s love her, but it’s Marco the world has more than a few questions about right now. Namely, is Marco *really* the butler, or is he something more?

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO