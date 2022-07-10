ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ameerah Jones

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 24th season of Big Brother has officially started, and a new group of House Guests are ready to play the game. Among the group is 31-year-old Ameerah Jones. From the outside looking in, she may seem sweet and harmless, but Ameerah is fully prepared to play a tough game. She...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tunde Adebimpe

Tunde Adebimpe is an all-around artist. Some might even say that he’s a creative genius. That said, however, acting is probably what most people know him best for. Tunde started his professional acting career in the late 1990s. While he doesn’t have the longest acting resume, he has worked on quite a few successful projects and he always finds a way to make his mark. Viewers may recognize him from things like The Girlfriend Experience and Lazor Wulf, but he has another big project in the works. Tunde will be in an upcoming TV series called The Idol which will likely come out some time in 2023. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Tunde Adebimpe.
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Painkiller”

Netflix is winning the limited series game, with past projects like Inventing Anna, Clickbait, and The Queen’s Gambit dominating the scene. This year, the streaming giant is hoping to keep their winning streak by releasing Painkiller, a new drama limited series created by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. Fitzerman-Blue previously worked on Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, together with Harpster. Here’s a description of the show’s plot, according to Cosmopolitan: “Painkiller will focus on the opioid crisis that has gripped America since the 1990s. Speaking about how the series will explore the crisis, show creator Newman said: “A tragedy decades in the making, the opioid crisis has become one of the most devastating public health crises of our time. Unlike other drug epidemics, born from underground manufacturing and covert smuggling, this epidemic began by prescription–dispensed by doctors, approved by government regulators and promoted by a family-owned pharmaceutical giant that made billions while betraying the trust of patients and the public.” The series is set to feature an impressive list of actors. If you want to learn more about the cast members appearing in this series, look no further. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Painkiller.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Is Dorinda Medley Hiring Models to Act as Household Help for Her Own Pleasure?

The only people asking the question, “Who is Dorinda Medley?” are those who have been living under a rock for the past 30-ish years. She began her life of fame when she founded her own company in London called DCL Cashmere, where she dressed clients such as Princess Diana. Following her divorce from husband number one, she wed Dr. Richard Medley of New York, and began working on her philanthropy alongside her husband until his 2011 death. She really began living a life of fame when she joined the cast of the Real Housewives of New York City in 2015, and her life has not been the same since. It’s thanks to Dorinda, however, that we all got to know the lovely Marco “The Butler,” who is employed at Blue Stone Manor, her home in The Berkshires. Fans of Dorinda’s love her, but it’s Marco the world has more than a few questions about right now. Namely, is Marco *really* the butler, or is he something more?
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Regé-Jean Page Says ‘Bridgerton’ Can Recast His Role: ‘They’re Free to Do as They Like’

Click here to read the full article. “Bridgerton” breakout Regé-Jean Page has put the Netflix series in the rearview mirror, to the point where Page would have no qualms if the production were to recast his role moving forward. “They’re free to do as they like,” Page told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the premiere of Page’s new espionage action film “The Gray Man.” “Shonda [Rhimes, executive producer on ‘Bridgerton,’] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.” Page went on to acknowledge the goodwill he’s received for...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
People

Adam Wade, Singer and History-Making Game Show Host, Dies at 87

Adam Wade, the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at 87. His wife, Jeree Wade, confirmed Adam's death to The New York Times on Wednesday, sharing that his death resulted from "complications of Parkinson's Disease." Wade had a successful career in music before he ventured into...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy